New Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMY

Ibsen's blistering classic is brought up to date in David Harrower's taut, tense and incisive modern dress 90-minute adaptation.

May. 01, 2023  

New Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMY

New Fortune Theatre announces Tthe West Coast premiere Of Henrik Ibsen's "Public Enemy" in a version by David Harrower directed by Richard Baird.

With only 3 prior productions in London, NYC and Singapore, New Fortune has been granted the performance rights to this "problematic and provocative" new version of Ibsen's masterpiece, more familiarly known as "An Enemy of the People." San Diego, Calif. (May 1, 2023) - "How far will you got to tell the truth?"

Ibsen's blistering classic is brought up to date in David Harrower's taut, tense and incisive modern dress 90-minute adaptation. Though written in 1882, Enemy of the People reveals truths about contemporary society.

Things are not what they seem in this "raw and punchy adaptation" from playwright David Harrower (Blackbird) which premiered in 2013 at London's Young Vic. When Dr. Stockmann discovers that the waters of a new public spa are toxic, he expects gratitude and glory. Instead, his disclosure makes him the most hated man in town. "What kind of children are we raising? We tell them lies when they're at school and cover their ears when they're at home." "Democracy has nothing to do with responsible choices, but popular choices" "The public doesn't want any new ideas. The public's better off with the good old established ideas it's been used to."

Tickets available at: www.newfortunetheatre.com $30 Adult $25 Senior $20 Military $10 Student Group discounts available by arrangement.




Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals Photo
Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals
Who's ready for a little love, fermentation, and rock 'n roll? Following up on the heels of Sunday in the Park with George and Ain't Misbehavin', CCAE Theatricals will present the final show in their 2022/23 Season, the world premiere of Bottle Shock! The Musical.
Villa Musica and La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Partner For Carnegie Halls LINK UP Program Photo
Villa Musica and La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Partner For Carnegie Hall's LINK UP Program
Link Up Program Participants (elementary students) will accompany the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus to present a Live Concert, with teachers and students for the 2022-2023 season May 6th, 2023 4:30pm Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS
Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its San Diego-premiere of Head Over Heels, a musical based upon “The Arcadia” by Sir Philip Sidney, with songs by the iconic 80's all-girl rock band, The Go-Go's. 
San Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and June Photo
San Diego Opera to Present Free Community Concerts In May and June
San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community.

