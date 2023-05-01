New Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMY

New Fortune Theatre announces Tthe West Coast premiere Of Henrik Ibsen's "Public Enemy" in a version by David Harrower directed by Richard Baird.

With only 3 prior productions in London, NYC and Singapore, New Fortune has been granted the performance rights to this "problematic and provocative" new version of Ibsen's masterpiece, more familiarly known as "An Enemy of the People." San Diego, Calif. (May 1, 2023) - "How far will you got to tell the truth?"

Ibsen's blistering classic is brought up to date in David Harrower's taut, tense and incisive modern dress 90-minute adaptation. Though written in 1882, Enemy of the People reveals truths about contemporary society.

Things are not what they seem in this "raw and punchy adaptation" from playwright David Harrower (Blackbird) which premiered in 2013 at London's Young Vic. When Dr. Stockmann discovers that the waters of a new public spa are toxic, he expects gratitude and glory. Instead, his disclosure makes him the most hated man in town. "What kind of children are we raising? We tell them lies when they're at school and cover their ears when they're at home." "Democracy has nothing to do with responsible choices, but popular choices" "The public doesn't want any new ideas. The public's better off with the good old established ideas it's been used to."

Tickets available at: www.newfortunetheatre.com $30 Adult $25 Senior $20 Military $10 Student Group discounts available by arrangement.