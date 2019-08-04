N'Kenge Joins San Diego Symphony In A One Night Only Concert

Known for her powerful and riveting vocals, Symphony Siren and Broadway Diva N'Kenge (Motown: The Musical and Sondheim and Sondheim) will join the highly anticipated military concert headlining with Maestro Stuart Chafetz in the CONCERT UNDER THE STAR: 2019 Summer Military Appreciation Concert Sunday August 11, 2019 at 7PM with family friendly pre-concert activities at 5:30PM.

N'Kenge and Maestro Stuart Chafetz collaborated last season in a exciting July 4th concert at Chautauqua Symphony and are excited to bring a new program to San Diego Symphony this summer season. "I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to work again with the Maestro on this great concert honoring the military and celebrating the amazing service they give to our country daily. We have so much fun on stage and bring the audience in to join in the magic."-N'Kenge

N'Kenge just completed a series of presentations of her Broadway bound Dorothy Dandridge Musical and conducted concerts and Masterclasses at the Alpine Theatre Project in Montana. Upcoming concerts include Naples Philharmonic, Yuletide concerts in both NYC and Montana and a regional production tour of the Dorothy Dandridge Musical before coming to Broadway.

The NY Post called N'Kenge "Electrifying" in the role of Mary Wells that she originated in Broadway's Smash Hit Motown: The Musical. N'Kenge made her Broadway debut in Sondheim on Sondheim alongside Barbara Cook, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Tom Wopat which was directed by Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine. In London, N'Kenge made her West End debut starring in The Genius of Ray Charles. She was hailed by NY Times as "a classically trained diva that can stretch from Broadway, Pop Soul to Opera". N'Kenge has toured as soloist globally with symphonies such as Baltimore Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Detroit Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra and Edmonton Symphony to name a few. In addition, N'Kenge is thrilled to be a Brand Ambassador to celebrities' new go-to make-up line "Sheree Cosmetics" https://shereecosmetics.com/ and popular sunglasses line "Velvet Eyewear" https://velveteyewear.com

The One night only Concert will be held at Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, CA 92101. Free military tickets can be reserved at https://purchasing.sandiegosymphony.org/7626/7628,





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You