NEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of NEAT written by Charlayne Woodard and directed by Claire Simba, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University. NEAT is a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group.

Director, Claire Simba, shared "I am honored to return to SRT and to LFTG with a co-production of Charlayne Woodard's touching one- woman play, "Neat". Combining spoken word, dance and visual arts, it is a truly wholesome experience that we are proud to offer to our audience - like nothing they've seen before. I am so thrilled to share the wonderful work that our team - on and off the stage - have put together to retell this heartwarming coming of age story. We invite you to come and laugh, cry and dream with us, as we share this beautiful love story."

On a bare stage, this magnificent storyteller spins her own exquisite real-life remembrance of her brain-damaged aunt, Neat, and the profound change she brought to Charlayne's life. Neat, with her enormous love, energy, simplicity and magnificent clarity, teaches the young Charlayne what it means to cherish life.

(Includes some adult language and themes)

Talented San Diego actor/director/community leader, Kandace Crystal, stars in this production accompanied with beautiful dance by Nicole Diaz-Pellot.

The incredible "Neat" production team includes the following theatre makers.

Director - Claire Simba

Stage Manager - Tim Benson

Production Manager - Ruth Russell

Set Dresser/Props Design - Alyssa Kane

Lighting Design - Lindsay Alayne Stevens

Sound Design - Omar Ramos

Illustrations Design - Leigh Akin

Projections - Ted Leib

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances run from March 24th to April 16th on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. To reserve seats for NEAT you can contact Patron Services Manager Dani DeCarlo at the box office at (858) 395-0573 or online at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org