Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month

The production previews at Scripps Ranch Theatre on Friday, March 23rd, opens Saturday, March 24th and runs through April 16th.

Feb. 02, 2023  
NEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of NEAT written by Charlayne Woodard and directed by Claire Simba, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University. NEAT is a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group. It previews at Scripps Ranch Theatre on Friday, March 23rd, opens Saturday, March 24th and runs through April 16th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. To reserve seats for NEAT, patrons can contact Patron Services Manager Dani DeCarlo at the box office at (858) 395-0573 or online at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org

Director, Claire Simba, shared "I am honored to return to SRT and to LFTG with a co-production of Charlayne Woodard's touching one- woman play, "Neat". Combining spoken word, dance and visual arts, it is a truly wholesome experience that we are proud to offer to our audience - like nothing they've seen before. I am so thrilled to share the wonderful work that our team - on and off the stage - have put together to retell this heartwarming coming of age story. We invite you to come and laugh, cry and dream with us, as we share this beautiful love story."

On a bare stage, this magnificent storyteller spins her own exquisite real-life remembrance of her brain-damaged aunt, Neat, and the profound change she brought to Charlayne's life. Neat, with her enormous love, energy, simplicity and magnificent clarity, teaches the young Charlayne what it means to cherish life.
(Includes some adult language and themes)

Talented San Diego actor/director/community leader, Kandace Crystal, stars in this production accompanied with beautiful dance by Nicole Diaz-Pellot.

The incredible "Neat" production team includes the following theatre makers.

Director - Claire Simba

Stage Manager - Tim Benson

Production Manager - Ruth Russell

Set Dresser/Props Design - Alyssa Kane

Lighting Design - Lindsay Alayne Stevens

Sound Design - Omar Ramos

Illustrations Design - Leigh Akin

Projections - Ted Leib

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances run from March 24th to April 16th on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. To reserve seats for NEAT you can contact Patron Services Manager Dani DeCarlo at the box office at (858) 395-0573 or online at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org




SD Junior Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in March Photo
SD Junior Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in March
San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the popular musical adventure, How I Became A Pirate!
The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY Photo
The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY
 The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for Under a Baseball Sky, written by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. Performances begin February 11and play through March 12, 2023, with the opening on Thursday, February 16 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Review: THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI at The Old Globe Photo
Review: THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI at The Old Globe
THE NOTEBOOKS  OF LEONARDO DA VINCI at The Old Globe brings a visually sumptuous peek into the mind of a creative genius.  The production is so much more than a play; it is art, movement, dance, math, and philosophy all brought to life on stage.

More Hot Stories For You


NEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next MonthNEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month
February 2, 2023

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of NEAT written by Charlayne Woodard and directed by Claire Simba, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University.  NEAT is a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group.
SD Junior Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in MarchSD Junior Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in March
February 1, 2023

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the popular musical adventure, How I Became A Pirate!
The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKYThe Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY
February 1, 2023

 The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for Under a Baseball Sky, written by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. Performances begin February 11and play through March 12, 2023, with the opening on Thursday, February 16 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.
San Diego Opera Presents World Premiere Of GHOSTS By Composer Nicolas RevelesSan Diego Opera Presents World Premiere Of GHOSTS By Composer Nicolas Reveles
January 20, 2023

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by local composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA). Additional performances are April 15 at 7:30 PM and April 16 at 1 PM. 
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast RepTHE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep
January 19, 2023

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a wild twist on Shakespeare, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] as its next student production. 
share