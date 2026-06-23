Michael Braun, Cailen Fu and More to Star in CYRANO at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for Cyrano,written by Jason O’Connell (The Old Globe’s Twelfth Night, Two River Theater's Noises Off ) and Brenda Withers (Off Broadway’s Matt & Ben, Harbor Stage Company’s The Deer and the Antelope) and directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annie Tippe (The Old Globe’s Huzzah!, Signature Theatre Company’s Octet). In this exuberant and irreverent adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic Cyrano de Bergerac, comedy and pathos collide in a tale bursting with wit, romance, and panache. Cyrano will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Performances run July 18 – August 9, 2026.

Brilliant poet, dazzling swordsman, and hopeless romantic, Cyrano is as quick with a quip as he is with a blade. But behind his bluster lies shame about his physical appearance. When the beautiful, soulful Roxane—whom Cyrano has loved all his life—falls for a handsome young soldier, Cyrano’s insecurity prompts him to hide his true feelings and lend his rival the words to woo the woman they both adore. Cyrano is a celebration of love in all its forms—the bold, the bashful, and the heartbreakingly brave.

The cast of Cyrano includes Michael Braun (Broadway’s The Crucible, War Horse) as Cyrano, Cailen Fu (The Old Globe’s Huzzah!, Broadway’s Mean Girls) as Roxane/Others, Max Monnig (Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Murder on the Orient Express, Yale Repertory Theatre’s Choir Boy) as Christian/Others, Maria Elena Ramirez (Broadway’s Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Le Bret/Others and Phillip Taratula (Broadway’s The Skin of Our Teeth, Off Broadway’s Ginger Twinsies) as Count Deguiche/Others. Understudies for Cyrano include Maya Sofia Enciso, Justin Lang, and Devyn Wade.

Also joining director Annie Tippe as part of the creative team of Cyrano are Afsoon Pajourfar (Scenic Design), Haydee Zelideth (Costume Design), Christopher Bowser (Lighting Design), brandon wolcott (Sound Design), Edgar Landa (Fight Director), Emmelyn Thayer (Voice & Text), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Evelyn G. Myers (Stage Manager).

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