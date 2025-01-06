Mainly Mozart's SOMMELIER SERIES to Continue With Dallas Symphony's Alexander Kerr

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mainly Mozart, home to the largest gathering of concertmasters and principal players in the United States through the highly acclaimed Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra, is launching a new chamber music series to launch in Fall 2024 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The Sommelier Concertmasters Series promises guests a unique opportunity to "taste what you hear" and will feature the concertmasters of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Dallas Symphony and Los Angeles Philharmonic, paired with top sommeliers.

January 11 is the second concert in the Sommelier Concertmasters Series welcomes Dallas Symphony Concertmaster Alexander Kerr joined by Dallas Symphony Co-Concertmaster Nathan Olson and Pianist Anton Nel - a Naumburg International Piano Competition winner and acclaimed Beethoven interpreter. The wines for the evening will be curated by Sommelier Gabriela Gaeta-Ninet, the first person from Mexico to achieve the title of "French Wine Scholar with Highest Honors."

6:00PM: Welcome Reception and Silent Auction

6:30PM: Discussion with the sommelier led by Chef Claudia Sandoval

7:00PM: Concert. Wine will be poured between musical selections, and sommeliers and musicians will illustrate the connection of the wine to the pieces being performed.

PROGRAM:

Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor

Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat major

Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano in G Minor

Tickets: Single concert tickets begin at $125 and tables of four begin at $1,000.

