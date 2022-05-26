Maestro Steven Schick Will Conduct His Final Concerts as Music Director of La Jolla Symphony & Chorus

2021 Nee Commission composer, Anthony Vine, will premiere his new work, The Song of St. Bazetta, with Madison Greenstone featured as clarinet soloist and Anthony Vine on guitar. Violinist David Bowlin will perform Bartók's radiant Violin Concerto #1. An example of the importance of America's immigrant culture, Bartók became an American citizen in 1945, shortly before his death. This work was written in the years 1907-1908 but was not published until 1956, 11 years after Bartók's death. We will conclude the performance with Brahms's cheery Symphony No. 2. The tone of this work has often invited comparisons to Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral."



"This will be an incredibly moving program, filled with emotion, as we celebrate Maestro Schick's highly successful tenure with the LJS&C. We perform these great works in his honor and wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Executive Director, Stephanie Weaver Yankee. "These will be Maestro Steven Schick's final concerts before he transitions to the position of Music Director Emeritus of the LJS&C."

ONWARD

Conducted by Maestro Steven Schick

June 3rd and 4th, 7:30 p.m.

Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, La Jolla

Tickets: https://www.ljsc.org/events/onward/ or 858-534-4637