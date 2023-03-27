Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MURDER ON THE LINKS Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Mar. 27, 2023  

Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur- Mer - namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie's most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual - and - unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won't want to miss a thrilling moment of this world premiere comic mystery. If you miss the show at North Coast Rep, you'll have an opportunity to see this production at Laguna Playhouse (May 31 - June 18).

Steven Dietz directs Kim Morgan Dean,* Jennifer Erdmann,* Brian Mackey,* Jessica Mosher,* Omri Schein,* and Matthew Salazar-Thompson* in MURDER ON THE LINKS. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Robertson Witmer (Composer/Sound Design), Rachel Hengst (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Vernon Willet* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

MURDER ON THE LINKS previews begin Wednesday, April 19. Opening Night on Saturday, April 22, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through May 14. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28.

A performance has just been added on Wednesday, May 10, at 2 pm (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.




