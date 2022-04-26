Lime Arts Productions Launches Second Annual Twenty By Twenty Fringe

Back after a wildly successful and critically-acclaimed pilot program, Lime Arts Productions presents the second iteration of the Twenty By Twenty Fringe, a program that was conceived in an effort to provide a platform for artistic directors, theatre and film practitioners, and audiences across the country to watch bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by the most refreshing and current voices: artists in their 20s.

The Fringe will run from May 12th through 22nd via various streaming platforms for free. This year, 213 artists from 19 states and territories will participate in the Fringe, bringing twenty new works to life. Full show and film descriptions and ticketing information is available at www.limearts.org/fringe.

For our second iteration of this program, we have a beyond-exciting lineup with something for everyone: a radio play about first generation college students, a professionally filmed female-driven musical, a true crime documentary following the slaying of a black university student, and shows exploring the themes of transness, isolation, inclusion, and multilingualism.

TBTF values justice, equity, and resonance in theatre and film and strives to be a catalyst for young artists in celebrating their work, uplifting their voices, and providing low-risk opportunities for creativity and exploration. It is the goal of TBTF to present the most diverse, innovative, and intimate works possible.

As part of the Fringe, the Young Icon Award is given to a young artist who has accomplished great feats, inspires all who work with them, and is ultimately paving the way for other young artists. This year's recipient is Kara Young (Broadway's Clydes, Sundance's Master and Hair Wolf), who will be accepting this award during the Recognition Ceremony which will take place on May 22nd at 4:00PM PST.

Twenty By Twenty Fringe lineup:

A Self Portrait by Jean David Cordova-Wagner & Miguel Angel Tapia II

Producer: East Cove Productions

Director: Miguel Angel Tapia II

A Siren's Call, a film by Adam Moses & Sof Puchley

Producer: First Man Films & Junction Lads Productions

Director: Adam Moses

Another Stranger, a film by Violette Trotter

Director: Violette Trotter

Abundancia by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo

Producer: Matchbox Theatre Company

Director: Melory Mirashrafi

Bao-z, Baozi, 包子 (Bāozi) by Kelly Lin Hayes

Producer: Matchbox Theatre Company

Director: Sean Koa Seu

Born and Raised by Abel Marquez & Miguel Angel Tapia II

Director: Abel Marquez

Can Your I Love You Hold Me by T. J. Lewis

Director: Amiah McGinty

Enkidu by Taha Khan

Director: Xin "Zinc" Tong

Finding Love Airlines by Maria I. Arreola*

Director: Matthew B. Cullen

Growing Pains by Dana Pierangeli

Producer: Dana Pierangeli

Director: Kendall Young

Homiesexual, a film by Ayce Mangapit

Director: Ayce Mangapit

Spear Avenue, a film by Isaiah Alexander

Director: Isaiah Alexander

Tell Me About Yourself by Bryan Kashon

Director: Vincent Paz-Macareno

The Fly, a film by Matte Kranz

Director: Matte Kranz

The Former Kings of Clutch City by Cris Eli Blak

Director: Jordan Ratliff

The Pine Barrens by Molly Babos

Director: Mackenna Goodrich

The Process: A One Woman Show by Elisabetta Bracer

Director: Elisabetta Bracer & Khalil Crespo

The Smile, a film by Isaiah Gomez

Director: Isaiah Gomez

Untitled by Ellie Pike

Producer: Ellie Pike

Women Supporting Women by Jasmine Sharma

Director: Jess Yates

*Finding Love Airlines will be presented in English and Spanish.

Founded by Roman Sanchez, producing and presenting company, Lime Arts Productions, has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for young theatre practitioners for over half a decade.