Lime Arts Productions Launches Second Annual Twenty By Twenty Fringe
The Fringe will run from May 12th through 22nd via various streaming platforms for free.
Back after a wildly successful and critically-acclaimed pilot program, Lime Arts Productions presents the second iteration of the Twenty By Twenty Fringe, a program that was conceived in an effort to provide a platform for artistic directors, theatre and film practitioners, and audiences across the country to watch bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by the most refreshing and current voices: artists in their 20s.
The Fringe will run from May 12th through 22nd via various streaming platforms for free. This year, 213 artists from 19 states and territories will participate in the Fringe, bringing twenty new works to life. Full show and film descriptions and ticketing information is available at www.limearts.org/fringe.
For our second iteration of this program, we have a beyond-exciting lineup with something for everyone: a radio play about first generation college students, a professionally filmed female-driven musical, a true crime documentary following the slaying of a black university student, and shows exploring the themes of transness, isolation, inclusion, and multilingualism.
TBTF values justice, equity, and resonance in theatre and film and strives to be a catalyst for young artists in celebrating their work, uplifting their voices, and providing low-risk opportunities for creativity and exploration. It is the goal of TBTF to present the most diverse, innovative, and intimate works possible.
As part of the Fringe, the Young Icon Award is given to a young artist who has accomplished great feats, inspires all who work with them, and is ultimately paving the way for other young artists. This year's recipient is Kara Young (Broadway's Clydes, Sundance's Master and Hair Wolf), who will be accepting this award during the Recognition Ceremony which will take place on May 22nd at 4:00PM PST.
Twenty By Twenty Fringe lineup:
A Self Portrait by Jean David Cordova-Wagner & Miguel Angel Tapia II
Producer: East Cove Productions
Director: Miguel Angel Tapia II
A Siren's Call, a film by Adam Moses & Sof Puchley
Producer: First Man Films & Junction Lads Productions
Director: Adam Moses
Another Stranger, a film by Violette Trotter
Director: Violette Trotter
Abundancia by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo
Producer: Matchbox Theatre Company
Director: Melory Mirashrafi
Bao-z, Baozi, 包子 (Bāozi) by Kelly Lin Hayes
Producer: Matchbox Theatre Company
Director: Sean Koa Seu
Born and Raised by Abel Marquez & Miguel Angel Tapia II
Director: Abel Marquez
Can Your I Love You Hold Me by T. J. Lewis
Director: Amiah McGinty
Enkidu by Taha Khan
Director: Xin "Zinc" Tong
Finding Love Airlines by Maria I. Arreola*
Director: Matthew B. Cullen
Growing Pains by Dana Pierangeli
Producer: Dana Pierangeli
Director: Kendall Young
Homiesexual, a film by Ayce Mangapit
Director: Ayce Mangapit
Spear Avenue, a film by Isaiah Alexander
Director: Isaiah Alexander
Tell Me About Yourself by Bryan Kashon
Director: Vincent Paz-Macareno
The Fly, a film by Matte Kranz
Director: Matte Kranz
The Former Kings of Clutch City by Cris Eli Blak
Director: Jordan Ratliff
The Pine Barrens by Molly Babos
Director: Mackenna Goodrich
The Process: A One Woman Show by Elisabetta Bracer
Director: Elisabetta Bracer & Khalil Crespo
The Smile, a film by Isaiah Gomez
Director: Isaiah Gomez
Untitled by Ellie Pike
Producer: Ellie Pike
Women Supporting Women by Jasmine Sharma
Director: Jess Yates
*Finding Love Airlines will be presented in English and Spanish.
Founded by Roman Sanchez, producing and presenting company, Lime Arts Productions, has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for young theatre practitioners for over half a decade.