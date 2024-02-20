Laguna Playhouse Presents A SHAYNA MAIDEL By Barbara Lebow This March

Laguna Playhouse will present A Shayna Maidel, written by Barbara Lebow and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. A Shayna Maidel will begin previews on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and run through Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

A Shayna Maidel (which means “a pretty girl” in Yiddish) is a touching memory play about two sisters reconnecting after years of separation and a hopeful story about the resiliency of the human spirit. The play, set in New York City in 1946, explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.

Director David Ellenstein reflects, “When I first directed A Shayna Maidel in 1990, it proved to be a moving and profound experience for me, not only as a theatre artist, but as a human being. Though set against the backdrop of the Holocaust, it was the story of one family's courage and strength in dealing with profound tragedy. The beauty and inherent power in the play was felt by all who worked on it and all who attended. The production helped to shape my concept of what great theatre can do; how it can affect not only the audience but the artists that work to bring it life. It helped to set my course going forward as a theatre artist. In 2009, I chose to revisit the play again, and directed a production at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Once again, the play had an impact and effect upon all who experienced it.

And so here, in 2024, Laguna Playhouse has chosen to bring this beautiful and important play to the stage once again. Its intriguing story and timeless message of resiliency and hope resonates as truly and purely as when I first encountered it. It is with great excitement that I approach the work for a third time, knowing once again that I will find a life affirming experience awaiting me. Theatre has power to make our world a better place. A Shayna Maidel is a great example of theatre embracing what it is to be a human being and lifting it to the special optic of the stage for us all to experience together."

The cast of A Shayna Maidel features Samantha Klein (If I Forget at The Fountain Theatre – LADCC Award)as “Mama,” Zarah Mahler (Broadway: Soul Doctor, Appropriate at the Mark Taper Forum) as “Lusia Pechenik,” Eden Malyn (Sex and Other Disturbances at Portland Stage; Bad Jews at The English Theatre of Frankfurt/ETC Santa Barbara) as “Rose Weiss,” Josh Odsess-Rubin (Photograph 51, Sense and Sensibility at South Coast Repertory) as “Duvid Pechenik,” Marnina Schon (Tony Kushner's Brundibar at Berkeley Rep; Once at South Coast Repertory) as “Hanna,” and Joel Swetow (Henry IV at Antaeus Theatre; Les Blancs at Rogue Machine) as “Mordechai Weiss.”

The design team for A Shayna Maidel is as follows: scenic design by Stephen Gifford; lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg; sound design by Ian Scot; costume, hair and wig design by Elisa Benzoni; props design by Kevin Williams; dialect coach is Jana Mazurkiewicz. Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Natalie Figaredo.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

A Shayna Maidel will preview on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30pm; Thursday, March 14 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, March 15 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 16 at 7:30pm (with a press opening on Sunday, March 17 at 5:30pm) and run through Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, March 21 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, March 31 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $45 - $84 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext.229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.