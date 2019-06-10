Laguna Playhouse Announces Sponsorship Of Bare Bones New Play Reading Series

Laguna Playhouse is happy to announce its sponsorship of Bare Bones New Play Reading Series, presented by Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Lojo Simon under the auspices of ART WOW. Effective September 2019, Bare Bones New Play Reading Series will re-locate to Laguna Playhouse.

"We are very happy that we are able to host the Bare Bones reading series. Their mission of presenting new and alternative works aligns perfectly with the mission of the Playhouse to support the ongoing growth of theatre," notes Executive Director, Ellen Richard.

"We've watched ART WOW grow Bare Bones over the past several years into a thriving, community-based play reading series with a dedicated audience," said Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham. "The opportunity came along for us to host Bare Bones at the Playhouse, and we thought it was a great fit and value-add for our patrons."

ART WOW has presented Bare Bones script-in-hand play readings for the discerning theatregoer since 2015. The curated series of performances features local and professional actors whose performance is complemented by facilitated post-play conversations.

"Bones will continue to present thought-provoking new work for the stage," said founder Lojo Simon. "I look forward to moving to the Playhouse. We're not planning any major changes to our programming at this time." Simon Will be assisted in her efforts going forward by Wareham and Playhouse Marketing Director Dee Dee Irwin.

Theatre-lovers can learn more about Bare Bones on Simon's website at https://www.lojosimon.com/artwow and can sign up for Bare Bones' mailing list by emailing BareBonesRSVP@gmail.com.





