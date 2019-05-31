La Jolla Playhouse Presents PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER

Caroline and Rolan's first date begins as a pretty average night that ends at Caroline's house in an upscale Chicago suburb. But when the city around them begins exhibiting signs that something is terribly wrong, they quickly have to learn to trust each other to stand a chance against the horrors outside the gate. Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, this new play from one of Chicago's hottest playwrights explores new beginnings at the end of the world.

*Please visit the La Jolla Playhouse website for tickets and details.

Performance Times:

Tuesday and Wednesday - 7:30 pm

Thursday and Friday - 8:00 pm

Saturday - 2:00 pm and 8:00pm

Sunday - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

*Performance time subject to change.





