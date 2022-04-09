La Jolla Playhouse Announces New Fellowships for BIPOC Directors and Stage Managers

La Jolla Playhouse has announced two new fellowship positions: a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Directing Fellow and a BIPOC Stage Management Fellow.

These two-year fellowships include full salary and benefits, and offer recipients the opportunity to gain both artistic and administrative experience, including substantial interaction with all departments, guest artists and community members. Each fellowship is designed to be customizable to the recipient's needs and passions, culminating in a slot directing or stage managing a show in the Playhouse's subscription season.

"The Playhouse is deeply committed to playing an active role in building the next generation of BIPOC theatre-makers. As a central component of our Anti-Racism Action Plan, this new program offers fellows the opportunity to become fully embedded participants in our artistic process, helping us make a meaningful contribution to changing the national theatre landscape," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

"We are so pleased to launch this new program that allows fellows to become an integral part of the Playhouse's full-time staff, while providing the necessary resources to support them during their tenure in San Diego," added Debby Buchholz, Managing Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

​The fellows will play an active ​role in the Playhouse's ​day-to-day activities, participating in such new play development programs as Page to Stage and the DNA New Work Series​; the ​immersive and site-responsive Without Walls (WOW) program​; the Performance Outreach Program (POP) Tour​; Learning & Engagement activities; as well as participation in the Playhouse's BIPOC Affinity Group and Accountability and Inclusion Alliance (AIA), a staff-led initiative to help dismantle systemic inequities within Playhouse structures, policies and practices to create impactful solutions for a safe, equitable and anti-racist community.

The BIPOC Director and Stage Manager Fellowships are among the commitments outlined in the Playhouse's Anti-Racism Action Plan, through which the organization is striving to reshape its policies and become a theatre that is more representative of, and welcoming to, BIPOC voices.

The application window is open now through June 30, with recipients being notified September 1 ​for a January 1, 2023 start date. For more information, please visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org/who-we-are/fellowships/.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 108 world premieres, commissioning 60 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway - including the hit musical Come From Away - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.