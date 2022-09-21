LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens At The SDMT Stage, September 30

San Diego Musical Theatre has announced this Off-Broadway classic, Little Shop of Horrors, performing September 30 - October 30, 2022 on The SDMT Stage.

Little Shop Horrors is a cult-classic known for its clever fusion of rock, doo-wop and early Motown sounds, with an unusual and eerie plot. The music was written by lyricist Howard Ashman and composed by Academy-Award winning American composer Alan Menken, who has composed the music for Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Little Mermaid, and Hercules. The musical premiered Off-off-Broadway, then moved to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway before making its Broadway debut in 2003!

Set in the 1960s, the musical centers around a poor young man named Seymour Krelborn, an orphan living in an urban skid row, and Audrey, a beautiful young woman living in similar circumstances. Both of them lament their stations in life, and work at Mr. Mushnik's Flower Shop, a run-down shop and declining business. After a solar eclipse, a mysterious plant that resembles a venus flytrap appears in the shop. As the plant brings enormous success to Mr. Mushnik's flower shop, Seymour quickly discovers after pricking his finger, that the plant thrives off human blood-and the only way to keep it alive is to keep feeding it human flesh and blood. Caught between bringing business and potentially getting out of Skid Row with Audrey-and the impending deaths of everyone in New York City as the plant grows stronger and hungrier-Seymour makes decisions that affect his life, and the lives of everyone around him.

Little Shop of Horrors will be directed by Kandace Crystal, who is making her SDMT directorial debut! She's also a performer, having played a variety of roles in musicals and plays across San Diego. What she loves about Little Shop is that it's "peak nostalgia. Everyone knows it, loves it, and will have some fun. Most important to me is touching on issues in the show that have been trivialized and really acknowledging them in a way that makes the audience think while having a good time."

Little Shop of Horrors choreographer, Luke H. Jacobs is a Resident Artist at Cygnet Theatre and an Associate Artist at Lamb's Players. His choreography credits include Nunsense at the Welk Resort, La Cage Aux Folles at Cygnet, It's Christmas and its Live at Lamb's Players, Sister Act at SDMT (Critic's Circle Nomination) and The Legend of Georgia McBride at Cygnet!

"Little Shop was one of the first movie musicals I sunk my teeth into as a kid. I wore the film soundtrack OUT on my little discman player. I love a story that can shake an audience up and nothing quite does that better than a horror musical. This story is rare in that you see a moral, likeable, sympathetic character do the utterly unthinkable to preserve the first true happiness they've had in their life - it's important for an audience to identify the possibility of the unthinkable within themselves. The story has so much heart, drama, and stakes, it's impossible not to get tangled in its tendrils!"

Tickets can be purchased at SDMT's Administrative Office located at 4650 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111. Also, one hour prior to performance at the SDMT Stage