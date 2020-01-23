Jaocb Haren Performs At ClubM On February 1

Jacob Haren, a San Diego native who currently appears in Broadway's "The Book of Mormon," will bring his cabaret act "Pure Imagination" to ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are on sale now at moonlightstage.com or by calling (760) 724-2110.

As a youngster, Haren began his theatrical journey in Moonlight Youth Theatre's 2000 production of "Peter Pan." He would go on to appear in numerous Moonlight productions: "The King and I," "Ragtime" (The Little Boy), "Seussical the Musical," "Beauty and the Beast," "42nd Street," "Crazy for You" and, most recently, as Frank Abagnale Jr. in "Catch Me If You Can" in 2014.

After appearing regionally with La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Musical Theatre West, 3-D Theatricals and the Las Vegas production of "Rock of Ages," Haren joined the Broadway National Tour of "The Book of Mormon" as Elder White in 2016 and joined the Broadway company in the same role a year later.

At ClubM, Haren performs his solo cabaret show, "Pure Imagination" where he musically explores his Disney obsession, Broadway dreams, and the heartbreaks of reality. Elan McMahan joins Haren as music director and pianist. ClubM is the Moonlight Amphitheatre's indoor cabaret room offering an intimate concert setting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bar service and light fare available for purchase.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.





