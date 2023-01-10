Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays at the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES at The Old Globe

All of the 10th annual Powers New Voices Festival readings require reservations and are free.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Interview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays at the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES at The Old Globe It is time for the 10th annual Old Globe Powers New Voices Festival which is a four-day event of readings of full plays by playwrights from all over, as well as the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES presentation which features readings of plays created by San Diegans. Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe and Daryl "Scooter" Davis are two of those seven playwrights and talk about what their inspirations were for their plays as well as what it's like being a part of this special event. The free festival opens on January 12, 2023, and closes on January 15 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre.

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES is an evening of seven 10-minute plays created by San Diego playwrights through Globe arts engagement programs, and will be performed on Jan. 13th at 7:30pm. Gingerlily Lowe and Daryl "Scooter" Davis are two of those featured playwrights and they took a moment to chat about their works. The other readings will be works from Michaela Subido, Rudi Fate, Melanie Taing, and Farah Dinga.

BOUND

Gingerlily Lowe wrote BOUND, which is described as "Three generations confront their own legacy of female feet binding and subjugation. " Lowe has worked in theatre as an actor, is one of the founding members of San Diego's first Asian American Theatre, The PACIFIC ASIAN ACTORS ENSEMBLE, and then later went on to found the ASIAN STORY THEATER with her husband. She was inspired as both a performer and a theatre founder by the desire to see more performers of Asian descent on stage, and also to feature the stories and heroes she grew up with to people of all ages.

For her play BOUND, Lowe says she was inspired to explore this subject by the events of recent years; from the January 6th hearings to the Supreme Court Hobbs decision, and the women's protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab improperly.

"I started thinking about the women I would see when I was a little girl growing up in Chinatown and the Chinese practice of foot binding, bondage that mothers would inflict upon their own daughters. There have been many practices throughout history to restrict and hobble women in societies, often reinforced and perpetuated by women. Why? Why do they cling to ideas and practices that clearly are harmful to women, and keep them in bondage? That's what inspired my play."

Lowe says the medium of live theatre is an exciting one to explore, and this opportunity as part of the festival is one she greatly appreciates.

"It is very exciting that BOUND will be read on a stage with so much history as the Globe. It means that my work and voice go out a little further. I so appreciate this opportunity, and that the Globe has made a commitment to also be part of the change we need. They have decided to use their influence to showcase the diversity of our communities and help to amplify the cultural voices and stories that we have to tell."

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK, AND THE FLOOR, AND THE CEILING

Daryl "Scooter" Davis has spent a lot of time at the theatre, but his work at the La Jolla Playhouse is usually more on the operations side rather than on the stage in front of the audience. Now, his play IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK, AND THE FLOOR, AND THE CEILING will change all of that when it has its reading during The Old Globe's festival.

The play is about "an exterminator dealing with bipolar disorder who tries to convince his wife that he is ready to come home to rejoin the family once he has made a few repairs."

Davis says that the art form of playwriting felt like a natural combination considering g his job and his passion.

"I have loved writing my whole life. Working at the La Jolla Playhouse gave me insight to the art form and I was hooked!"

The show explores someone dealing with mental health struggles, and Davis says that he was able to write it because he was inspired by "My own mental health and the mental health of those that I have loved and lost."

Working in San Diego theatre may have helped inspire him to write this play, but Davis says that this reading at the Globe is a wonderful next step in his future endeavors.

"A dream come true for sure but ultimately it is only the beginning."

How To Get Tickets

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES presents an evening of seven 10-minute plays on Friday, January 13th at 7:30pm. All of the 10th annual Powers New Voices Festival readings require reservations and are free. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Ticket Services Department at (619) 234-5623.

Photo Credit: The Old Globe




MOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Photo
MOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA
There is a rule in theatre that producers know well. Never put a live animal on stage unless you want them to steal the show. And while birds are certainly in the spotlight in Anna Ouyang Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, they're only visible in the reactions of the actors who spot them. Moench's father-daughter story is, on the surface, about bird watching.
Compulsion Dance & Theater Announce Cast & Creative Team For TEDX TALKS: THE MURDE Photo
Compulsion Dance & Theater Announce Cast & Creative Team For TEDX TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM
TEDx Talks: The Murder Room is a horror/thriller inspired by the films Split and Misery. It is the 2nd play in the Thrillogy Series, written & directed by Michael Mizerany and an homage to everything that is horror - jump scares, dark humor, violent altercations and killers that just won't die.
Review: ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER is Lovely and Lyrical at Poway Center For The Perfo Photo
Review: ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER is Lovely and Lyrical at Poway Center For The Performing Arts
ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER is a lovely and lyrical operetta telling ”A modern love story from long ago.”  With only two performances this weekend, through January 8th, this show is making its West Coast Premiere at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE HIGH TABLE Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE HIGH TABLE
Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its production of The High Table, by Temi Wilkey, directed by Niyi Coker Jr.  The High Table will run February 9 – March 5 (press opening on February 18) at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. 

From This Author - E.H. Reiter


Interview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays at the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES at The Old GlobeInterview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays at the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES at The Old Globe
January 10, 2023

Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe and Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays and being a part of the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES presentation, a part of the upcoming 10th annual Old Globe Powers New Voices FestivalJan 13 - 15, 2023.
Review: ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER is Lovely and Lyrical at Poway Center For The Performing ArtsReview: ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER is Lovely and Lyrical at Poway Center For The Performing Arts
January 8, 2023

ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER is a lovely and lyrical operetta telling ”A modern love story from long ago.”  With only two performances this weekend, through January 8th, this show is making its West Coast Premiere at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts.
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at San Diego Civic TheatreReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at San Diego Civic Theatre
January 5, 2023

It seems appropriate that the musical AIN’T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, like the band its story tells, is consistently entertaining, and full of impressive musical performances. Playing through January 8th at the San Diego Civic Theatre by Broadway San Diego.
Feature: Looking Back at Some of Our Favorite San Diego Theatre Experiences in 2022Feature: Looking Back at Some of Our Favorite San Diego Theatre Experiences in 2022
December 28, 2022

Here is a list of some of my favorite theatre experiences in San Diego in 2022! This is by no means a complete list of everything that was excellent in this past year, but now we get to turn towards 2023 and all of the fantastic theatre that is sure to come our way.
Interview: Bill Berloni Helps Shelter Dogs Become Stars of the Stage in ANNIE at Broadway San DiegoInterview: Bill Berloni Helps Shelter Dogs Become Stars of the Stage in ANNIE at Broadway San Diego
December 27, 2022

Bill Berloni, the animal trainer to Broadway and beyond and who helped train the original Sandy talks about finding and training the dogs for performances, and their connection with the human cast. Playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre through Broadway San Diego, Annie is running from December 27th through January 1st.
share