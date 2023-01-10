Interview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays at the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES at The Old Globe

It is time for the 10th annual Old Globe Powers New Voices Festival which is a four-day event of readings of full plays by playwrights from all over, as well as the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES presentation which features readings of plays created by San Diegans. Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe and Daryl "Scooter" Davis are two of those seven playwrights and talk about what their inspirations were for their plays as well as what it's like being a part of this special event. The free festival opens on January 12, 2023, and closes on January 15 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre.

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES is an evening of seven 10-minute plays created by San Diego playwrights through Globe arts engagement programs, and will be performed on Jan. 13th at 7:30pm. Gingerlily Lowe and Daryl "Scooter" Davis are two of those featured playwrights and they took a moment to chat about their works. The other readings will be works from Michaela Subido, Rudi Fate, Melanie Taing, and Farah Dinga.

BOUND

Gingerlily Lowe wrote BOUND, which is described as "Three generations confront their own legacy of female feet binding and subjugation. " Lowe has worked in theatre as an actor, is one of the founding members of San Diego's first Asian American Theatre, The PACIFIC ASIAN ACTORS ENSEMBLE, and then later went on to found the ASIAN STORY THEATER with her husband. She was inspired as both a performer and a theatre founder by the desire to see more performers of Asian descent on stage, and also to feature the stories and heroes she grew up with to people of all ages.

For her play BOUND, Lowe says she was inspired to explore this subject by the events of recent years; from the January 6th hearings to the Supreme Court Hobbs decision, and the women's protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini for wearing her hijab improperly.

"I started thinking about the women I would see when I was a little girl growing up in Chinatown and the Chinese practice of foot binding, bondage that mothers would inflict upon their own daughters. There have been many practices throughout history to restrict and hobble women in societies, often reinforced and perpetuated by women. Why? Why do they cling to ideas and practices that clearly are harmful to women, and keep them in bondage? That's what inspired my play."

Lowe says the medium of live theatre is an exciting one to explore, and this opportunity as part of the festival is one she greatly appreciates.

"It is very exciting that BOUND will be read on a stage with so much history as the Globe. It means that my work and voice go out a little further. I so appreciate this opportunity, and that the Globe has made a commitment to also be part of the change we need. They have decided to use their influence to showcase the diversity of our communities and help to amplify the cultural voices and stories that we have to tell."

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK, AND THE FLOOR, AND THE CEILING

Daryl "Scooter" Davis has spent a lot of time at the theatre, but his work at the La Jolla Playhouse is usually more on the operations side rather than on the stage in front of the audience. Now, his play IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK, AND THE FLOOR, AND THE CEILING will change all of that when it has its reading during The Old Globe's festival.

The play is about "an exterminator dealing with bipolar disorder who tries to convince his wife that he is ready to come home to rejoin the family once he has made a few repairs."

Davis says that the art form of playwriting felt like a natural combination considering g his job and his passion.

"I have loved writing my whole life. Working at the La Jolla Playhouse gave me insight to the art form and I was hooked!"

The show explores someone dealing with mental health struggles, and Davis says that he was able to write it because he was inspired by "My own mental health and the mental health of those that I have loved and lost."

Working in San Diego theatre may have helped inspire him to write this play, but Davis says that this reading at the Globe is a wonderful next step in his future endeavors.

"A dream come true for sure but ultimately it is only the beginning."

How To Get Tickets

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES presents an evening of seven 10-minute plays on Friday, January 13th at 7:30pm. All of the 10th annual Powers New Voices Festival readings require reservations and are free. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Ticket Services Department at (619) 234-5623.

Photo Credit: The Old Globe