Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Directo Rhiannon McAfee talks about bringing the magic of PUFFS to the Tenth Ave theatre with Fenix Theatre Collaborative

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

Interview: Directo Rhiannon McAfee talks about bringing the magic of PUFFS to the Tenth Ave theatre with Fenix Theatre Collaborative It's time to don your house colors and remember that it's "It's leviOsa, not levioSA!" because pronunciation matters when you go to wizarding school. Fenix Theatre Collaborative brings PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC the world of Hogwarts to stage with a distinctly Hufflepuff perspective. Director Rhiannon McAfee, talks about what she loves about this show, her talented cast, and how the show she hopes audiences come and laugh with them in this heartwarming comedy. PUFFS is playing at the Tenth Street theatre July 14th - August 13th.

PUFFS shows Harry Potter's chaotic school years from the perspective of the Hufflepuff house, which is known for being loyal, hardworking, and really loving group hugs. The show is funny, full of adventure, a shows what happens when you show up to school for a traditional magical education but instead find every year gets increasingly chaotic.

If on the off chance that you're not familiar with the world of the famous boy wizard Harry Potter there are a few things you should know - when students arrive at their magical boarding school Hogwarts for the first time they are sorted in their houses. Each house has a main identifying characteristic and color combination. Gryffindor = Brave (red and gold), Ravenclaw = Smart (blue and bronze), Slytherin = Snake (green and silver), and Hufflepuff =Puff (Yellow and black).

Rhiannon McAfee may be a "smart" but says that after performing in the West Coast premiere of PUFFS in 2019 (when this theatre company was formerly The Eastern), she finds that she is a hybrid because "It's almost impossible to participate in a production of Puffs without your personal house slowly sliding towards Puffage."

This show that glories in friendship, loyalty, and a determined good cheer of living your own life your way - even if you're not destined to save the wizarding world. Rhiannon says that all the characteristics that can at first glance seem like Puff's aren't the coolest house at Hogwarts, is actually the best because it gives a place for everyone to belong. In a pure smarty Ravenclaw move, she says it delivers on "cwtch" a Welsh word that means a protective and safe sort of cuddle, think of wrapping of your arms around someone to make them feel safe, warm, and comforted.

"Puffs are here to give you a good cwtch - and love you for being exactly who you are. It's not that they don't see the imperfections; they just love you because of them, not in spite of them. They're a little goofy, a lot awkward, and the first person you go to when it feels like the world is crumbling around you-they can't fix it, but they'll happily sit and hold your hand until you feel like you can breathe again."

Interview: Directo Rhiannon McAfee talks about bringing the magic of PUFFS to the Tenth Ave theatre with Fenix Theatre Collaborative

PUFFS also has a trio at the heart of it, Wayne is a nerdy kid from New Mexico, Oliver is a math savant who desperately wishes his next class is math instead of magic, and Megan is the daughter of an infamous wizard and is determined to escape the Puffs where she thinks she has been incorrectly placed. While they seem like unlikely friends, Rhiannon says that the beauty of the play is that celebrates the magic of friendship and self-discovery.

"Oh, my beautiful trio-Megan, Wayne, and Oliver. At the end of the day (or battle), the vast majority of us are never going to become either the great hero or villain of our time. But that doesn't mean our stories don't matter-or that our actions don't have a significant effect on what's happening around us.

Over their seven increasingly eventful years, we get to see them release their notions of what they "should" be and what they think would make them worth more, and discover their inner Puff and why the Hat put them there in the first place.

Maybe that's the benefit of being one of the overlooked-the opportunity to figure out exactly who you are without being on constant display and having everything you do be rated and judged."

McAfee says that to avoid any spoilers she won't name any of the specific moments that she loves in the play, but says that this talented cast rings the theatre magic every time they step on the stage.

"I will say that there are some characters/scenes where even after watching the show a zillion times in rehearsal, still make me laugh so hard I snort and have to get up and walk away from my table. And there are moments that, again, even after all this time, still hit me right in the feels.

More than anything, this cast is so incredibly talented and has breathed so much heart and life into these characters that I can't wait for audiences to get to know our Puffs, fall in love with them, and laugh-so-hard-they-snort with us."

How To Get Tickets

PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC from Fenix Theatre Collaborative is playing at the Tenth Street theatre July 14th - August 13th. For ticket and show time information go to www.fenixsd.org

Photo Credit: Pictured is Marisa Taylor Scott; Photo credit: Alan Ramos



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

From This Author - E.H. Reiter

If you were to go to Urban Dictionary and search for "theater nerd," you may find a photo of ErinMarie as an example of the term. A San Diego native, she has been involved in all things theatre since... (read more about this author)

Interview: Anthony Veneziale Talks About How The Love of Improv and Hip Hop Became FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
June 30, 2022

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME creator Anthony Veneziale (who is part of the FLS founding trio which includes Thomas Kail and  Lin-Manuel Miranda) talks about what makes the hip-hop improv show so unique, and why the audience is such an important part of the show where every performance is different every time.  FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is playing at The Old Globe Theatre through July 10th.
Review: LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse Is a Bold and Compelling Musical Portrait
June 30, 2022

What did our critic think? LEMPICKA, the musical about artist Tamara de Lempicka is bold, dynamic, contemporary, and offers a compelling look at a unique artist as she learns about herself, art, and love. LEMPICKA is playing through July 24th at the La Jolla Playhouse. 
Review: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME brings 'frenetic freestyling fun' at The Old Globe
June 28, 2022

What did our critic think? FREE STYLE LOVE SUPREME brings fast-paced, creative, and fun improv raps and songs to the Old Globe stage through July 10th. The performances and the creativity may make you want to see it again and again because you are having as much fun in the audience as they seem to be having on stage.
Review: IRON at The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Showcases A Talented Mother-Daughter Team
June 21, 2022

IRON, playing through June 25th from The Roustabouts Theatre Company, explores a fraught mother-daughter relationship where emotions run high, memories can be faulty, and it isn’t always easy to know who to trust.
Review: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at CCAE Theatricals 'is a gorgeous trip to 1950s Florence, Italy that should not be missed.'
June 19, 2022

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA by CCAE Theatricals is a gorgeous trip to 1950s Florence, Italy that should not be missed. Full of soaring vocals, beautiful costumes and sets, and absolutely lush orchestrations played by a live orchestra this is a show that is fantastic from start to finish.  THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA through June 25 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.