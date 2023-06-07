Diversionary Theatre Extends HEAD OVER HEELS By One Week

Diversionary Theatre has announced a one-week extension due to popular demand of its San Diego premiere of Head Over Heels, a musical based upon “The Arcadia” by Sir Philip Sidney, with songs by the iconic 80’s all-girl rock band, The Go-Go’s. Conceived and featuring an original book by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder, with choreography by Katie Banville, and music direction by Patrick Marion, Head Over Heels is co-directed by Stephen Brotebeck and Matt M. Morrow. Performances run through Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Diversionary's home in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood. Tickets for the extension are now on sale at diversionary.org.



"Head Over Heels bravely confronts the rapidly changing social, sexual, and gender dynamic of our day. I love that this story is told in verse, paying homage to its roots in Sir Philip Sidney’s ‘The Arcadia.’ And even though it’s a jukebox musical, The Go Go’s songs are interwoven so fluidly with intelligence and heart, that it feels like they were written for this story specifically. The mash up of rock music and verse create an altogether fresh and new mode of storytelling that is an explosion of pure joy,” says Matt Morrow, co-director of Head Over Heels and Diversionary Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director.



Head Over Heels is on stage now at Diversionary Theatre (4545 Park Boulevard). Performances run Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets for the extension performances are available by calling 619-220-0097 or visiting diversionary.org. Regular ticket prices start at $50. There is a Pay-What-You-Can Industry Night for theatre professionals on Monday, June 12 at 7pm with tickets starting at $10 in advance or Pay-What-You-Can at the door, and a benefit performance in honor of departing Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow, and Education Director Skyler Sullivan, on Saturday, June 24 at 8pm. Tickets for the benefit performance start at $75 and include a post-show reception. For a full performance schedule and additional information, visit diversionary.org.



Head Over Heels is supported by production sponsors Colleen Kendall and Georgia Griffiths, arts education sponsors Peter Pangalo and Ryan Meisheid, decade sponsor Joann Clark, and season sponsor Bob Grinchuk in loving memory of his husband, Reuel K. Olin. Financial support is also provided by the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Diversionary Theatre is the nation’s third-oldest LGTBQ+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Since Diversionary’s founding in 1986, it has continually provided an inspiring and thought-provoking theatrical platform to explore complex and diverse stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning communities in the form of live entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.