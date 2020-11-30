Diversionary Announces A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
Diversionary announces their online holiday show A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR starring Jenn Harris and Isaac Oliver.Jenn Harris and Isaac Oliver will host this hilarious live online event which will include both local and national special guests, including Linda Libby and Bridget Everett, and more. There will be three live performances -- Thursday December 11 at 8pm, Saturday December 12th at 7pm and a late night offering at 10pm. A recording of the performances will be available to stream through December 29th. Tickets range from $10 for Members up to $35 for households and are on sale now at www.diveresionary.org. For more information, please contact press@diversionary.org or visit https://www.diversionary.org/pandemicchristmas/