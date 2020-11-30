Diversionary Announces A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Diversionary announces their online holiday show A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR starring Jenn Harris and Isaac Oliver.

There will be three live performances -- Thursday December 11 at 8pm, Saturday December 12th at 7pm and a late night offering at 10pm. A recording of the performances will be available to stream through December 29th.

Tickets range from $10 for Members up to $35 for households and are on sale now at www.diveresionary.org.

For more information, please contact press@diversionary.org or visit https://www.diversionary.org/pandemicchristmas/

