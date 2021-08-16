DANCING LESSONS Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre is ringing in the New Season with Mark St. Germain's entertaining and charming DANCING LESSONS.

Two highly offbeat neighbors, a Broadway dancer and a science professor, forge an unexpected friendship as they face physical and emotional challenges. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, we witness their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.

Richard Baird directs Leilani Smith* and Christopher M. Williams* on North Coast Rep's mainstage. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with Choreography by Cate Caplin, sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Light Design Matt Novotny, Costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Sound & Media Design Aaron Rumley and Prop Design Philip Korth. Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager. Reserve your tickets now to this heartfelt play that has had audiences and critics cheering from coast to coast.

DANCING LESSONS previews begin Wednesday, September 8th. Opening Night on Saturday, September 11, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Friday (Sept 10), Wednesday (Sept 29), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through October 3rd. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on September 10th after the performance. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

DANCING LESSONS performs live on stage from September 8 through October 3, 2021. Tickets are $51-$65 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or calling the Box Office (858) 481-1055.