Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast For SHARON

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Sharon by Keiko Green. This darkly comedic world premiere is directed by Rob Lutfy and runs June 7 - July 2 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for media is Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at CygnetTheatre.com.

Not all is as it seems in this hilarious and Hitchcockian story that makes you question...well, everything. Sharon and Jakey are a loving mother and son, running the crumbling apartment building in Everett, WA that's been in the family for generations, repainting the walls as the tenants move in and out. Or are they...? Soon we start to realize that perhaps this family is not what they seem. Over the course of a very tense dinner, the story unfolds and power switches hands. We finally get to the bottom of this comedic thriller, asking the questions: What does survival look like? And who the f*ck is Sharon!?

"Sharon is technically a play about gentrification, power imbalances, about growing up in a toxic home - but it was driven by the question: 'What will we do to survive?'" said playwright Keiko Green. "The show is a darkly comedic psychological thriller. It is rooted in emotional twists and turns that will hopefully stun audiences with an unforgettable final scene that flips back and forth between hilarious and unnerving."

In addition to penning the script, Green will also step into the role of Tina. She'll be acting alongside her real-life husband MJ Sieber who plays Gregg. The titular role of Sharon is played by DeAnna Driscoll. The cast is rounded out by Rafael Goldstein as Jake and Katherine Peña as Sabrina.

In addition to direction by Rob Lutfy, the creative team for Cygnet's production of Sharon includes scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Bryan Ealey, sound design by Steven Leffue, props design by Alyssa Kane, costume design by Zoë Trautmann, casting by Kian Kline-Chilton, and stage management by Dean Remington.

The World Premiere of Sharon received its first reading in 2021 through the Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission.

Tickets for Sharon are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting Click Here. Regular ticket prices start at $32.