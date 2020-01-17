Cygnet Theatre Has Announced Their Season 18 Lineup

From classic to contemporary, a remount to a World Premiere, Cygnet Theatre's 18th season is filled with emotional, physical and theatrical dexterity.

"Once again, we've put together a great season with what we call Artistic Whiplash" says Artistic Director Sean Murray. "The season has everything from provocative musicals to rare American classics."

Cygnet kicks off the season with a fresh new remount of the sexy, daring and dark musical Cabaret. Winner of the 2011 SD Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Direction of a Musical" and "Outstanding Lead Performance," the Theatre is thrilled to reunite Director Sean Murray with Karson St. John as she returns to her role as Emcee. This provocative musical was winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Composer and Lyricist.

The Cygnet Rotating Repertory returns in the fall with Bus Stop and Pulitzer prize-winning Picnic by William Inge, two rarely seen American classics. A prolific mid-century playwright, Inge is known for his powerful character-based portrayals of life in small town America.

Now in its seventh year, San Diegans just can't get enough of the family favorite A Christmas Carol, returning for the holidays. Cygnet is pleased to include its second annual sensory-friendly production scheduled for December 10, 2020.

Next up is the World Premiere of Kate Hamill's historical dramedy The Prostitute Play, which received its first reading during the 2019 Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission. Cygnet's production will feature the playwright herself, opposite her fiance Jason O'Connell. Kate Hamill is one of the most produced playwrights in the United States for the third season in a row.

In the spring, patrons will be touched by the tender musical story of Alfie Byrne, a bus conductor with a poet's heart in A Man of No Importance. Cygnet's Artistic Director Sean Murray steps into the role of Alfie. Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Awards, this musical is a beautifully woven tale of love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are.

The final play of the season will be announced at a later date.

Cygnet Theatre: Season XVIII

Powerful Hit Musical

CABARET

Music by John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Joe Masteroff

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Katie Banville

Jul. 8 - Aug. 16, 2020, Opening Night Jul. 11, 2020

Cygnet is pleased to remount one of its beloved hit musicals! Cabaret depicts the interlocking stories of a cabaret singer, an American writer and the denizens of Berlin, all caught up in the swirling maelstrom of a changing society. In the seamy, sleazy Kit Kat Klub, on the eve of Hitler's rise to power, almost anything - including love - is possible. This dark, daring, and provocative musical was winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Composer and Lyricist. Based on "The Berlin Stories" by Christopher Isherwood. Winner of the 2011 SD Theatre Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Direction of a Musical" and "Outstanding Lead Performance."

Cygnet is thrilled to reunite Director Sean Murray and Karson McGinley (formerly St. John) as she returns to her role as Emcee. Additional cast includes Megan Carmitchel as Sally Bowles, Linda Libby as Fraulein Schneider, Jim Chovick as Herr Schultz, Christine Hewitt as Frau Kost, and Luke Jacobs as Max.

Inge Rep: Rarely Seen American Classics

BUS STOP

By William Inge

Directed by Sean Murray

Sep. 29 - Nov. 7, 2020, Opening Oct. 4 (2pm), 2020

In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a small roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and the weary travelers on board have to take refuge in the diner until morning. Disillusioned saloon singer Cherie must deal with Bo Decker, the boisterous but naïve cowboy who insists on marrying her, as the other passengers make connections and confront the disappointments in their own lives. A simple play about ordinary people and the effect they have on each other's lives.

Inge Rep: Rarely Seen American Classics

PICNIC

By William Inge

Directed by Rob Lutfy

Sep. 30 - Nov. 8, 2020, Opening Night Oct. 4 (7pm), 2020

On a sweltering Labor Day morning, the women of a quiet, working-class neighborhood are preparing for the annual picnic when charming young drifter Hal Carter hops off of a freight train and into their lives. Hearts are broken and lives are changed, as Hal's dangerous energy challenges the restrictive mid twentieth-century American values of this sleepy community. Spiked with the social mores and pressures that were shaping the country at the time and sparking the beginning of the sexual revolution of the 1960's, Picnic explores themes of sexuality, repression, rites of passage, and disappointment.

Favorite Holiday Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adaptation & Lyrics by Sean Murray

Original Score by Billy Thompson

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Dec. 2 - Dec. 27, 2020, Opening Night Dec. 5, 2020

Cygnet's holiday smash hit is back for its seventh season! Enjoy the holiday classic adapted from Charles Dickens' timeless tale of hope and redemption. This imaginative production features original music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Step into a Victorian Christmas card for a unique storytelling experience that is sure to delight the entire family!

Historical Dramady

World Premiere

THE PROSTITUTE PLAY

By Kate Hamill

Directed by Rob Lutfy

Jan. 20 - Feb. 14, 2021, Opening Night Jan. 23, 2021

For decades, English society has been ruled by the world of high-class prostitutes and their noble patrons. As the Victorian era begins, the moralizing middle class gains power and societal attitudes shift - and the prostitutes' opulent way of life is becoming obsolete. One of the most popular courtesans, Harriet, wants to get out of the 'business'... and she has a plan. She's long been promised a lifelong pension from the Duke of Wellington, and now she's ready to cash out. However, the Duke withdraws his offer. Undaunted, she threatens to write a memoir that will expose his history. He refuses to give in to blackmail, and starts putting pressure on her to give up - threatening her reputation, her business, and ultimately, her life. Featuring playwright Kate Hamill as Harriet, playing opposite her fiancé Jason O'Connell.

Tender Musical Story

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Terry O'Donnell

Mar. 10 - Apr. 11, 2021, Opening Night Mar. 13, 2021

Dublin, 1964. Meet Alfie Byrne, a bus conductor with a poet's heart. In the morning he dispenses tickets and Oscar Wilde's poetry to his passengers. After work, St. Imelda's amateur theatricals are his passion. But his heart holds secrets that he can't share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde's Salome, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." Truths tumble out, and judgments fly. But when the accounts of friendship are reckoned, Alfie's true goodness, and his quiet philosophy-"you just have to love who you love"-wins out. Featuring Sean Murray as Alfie and Melissa Fernanades as Lily Byrne.

To Be Announced

TBA

Directed by Rob Lutfy

May 12 - Jun. 6, 2021, Opening Night May 15, 2021

Something exciting will be announced soon!





