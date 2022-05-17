Cygnet Theatre Announces Season 19 Lineup

Cygnet Theatre is pleased to announce its full line up for 2022/2023 Season. The season kicks off with the World Premiere of the risqué comedic drama The Little Fellow (Or - The Queen of Tarts Tells All) by one of the nations top produced playwrights (2017-2020) Kate Hamill (Pride & Prejudice); directed by Associate Artistic Director Rob Lutfy. Cygnet's production will feature the playwright herself, alongside her husband, Jason O'Connell (Primary Stages, Pride & Prejudice). The work received its first reading in 2019 through the Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission.

In November follows a tried and true holiday classic now in its eighth year of production. San Diegans just can't get enough of the family favorite A Christmas Carol, which will feature Cygnet's own Artistic Director Sean Murray as Scrooge himself after the retirement of Tom Stephenson who played the beloved curmudgeon for many years.

The first show of 2023 is the mystical drama El Huracán by Charise Castro Smith,(co-director and co-screenwriter of Encanto); directed by Daniel Jáquez (The Old Globe, The Winter's Tale). This will be the second production of this stunning work after receiving it's World Premiere at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2018.

In the spring, patrons will delight in the classic comedy Present Laughter by the prolific and sharp-witted playwright Noël Coward (Private Lives); directed by Rosina Reynolds (Hay Fever/The Vortex). Once again, Cygnet's Artistic Director Sean Murray steps on stage, this time as the theatrical star-in-crisis, Garry Essendine.

The second World Premiere of the season is the Absurd Comedy-Thriller Sharon by up-and-coming UCSD Playwrighting MFA student Keiko Green (The Great Leap); directed by Rob Lutfy. The work received its first reading in 2021 through the Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission. The season closes in a big way with the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical Evita, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics by Tim Rice; directed by Sean Murray and Choreographed by Carlos Mendoza (Moonlight Stage Production's On Your Feet).

"Finally returning to live theatre, where we can all collectively gather to experience joy, curiosity and exploration, has been reinvigorating." Said Artistic Director Sean Murray. "Our programming for Season 19 continues Cygnet's tradition of providing a wide menu of adventurous and thought-provoking shows that both entertain and encourage new perspectives. The season is designed to do what theatre does best, inspire reflection, stir debate and move the soul. We can't wait to welcome audiences back for another season."

Current Cygnet subscribers will be notified by mail regarding subscription renewals. New subscription sales will be available in late June. For more information regarding subscriptions packages, please contact the box office at 619-337-1525 or visit www.cygnettheatre.com.