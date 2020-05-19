Coronado Playhouse Announces Additional Changes to 2020 Season Due to the Health Crisis

Coronado Playhouse has announced more changes to its current 2020 season due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of the county-wide shutdown and in accordance with Governor Newsom's plan for re-opening, the Playhouse is forced to cancel the upcoming productions of Richard III, originally scheduled for July 17-August 9, and Catch Me if You Can, originally scheduled for September 4-October 11.

Last month, Coronado Playhouse announced the cancellation of Anything Goes, originally scheduled for May 22-June 28. With the uncertainty of access to the theatre, as well as navigating social distancing with patrons and creative teams, it has become necessary to announce additional changes to the current season.

The Playhouse's production of Moon Over Buffalo is now slotted to run in the fall, starting September 4. This will take the place of the now cancelled Catch Me if You Can.

Additionally, the director presentations for the 2021 season will be pushed back to early June. Our 2021 season announcement will consequently be pushed back to August.

"Coronado Playhouse would like to thank the design teams and the talented performers that are affected by these changes," said Desha Crownover, President of the Coronado Playhouse Board of Directors. "At this time, we would be preparing to open Anything Goes. And we would be preparing for rehearsals for these upcoming productions" Crownover said. "Our space can handle limited capacity audiences very well. However, there is an issue with bringing in large cast sizes and our live band requirements."

Earlier, Coronado Playhouse postponed their concert series production of Notes from My Shelf: The Songs of Ian Brandon, scheduled for March 30, and the cabaret series production of Closer than Ever, scheduled for April 23-26.

"We are actively planning for our upcoming season which will be our 75th anniversary" Anthony Zelig, Playhouse Production Manager said. "We are also considering smaller scale concerts and readings to keep our patrons entertained and connected later this year and next" Zelig stated.

The Playhouse is refunding all tickets purchased to our cancelled shows; however, most patrons have opted to donate their tickets or apply them to a future performance. The board and staff are grateful to so many patrons and donors who have donated so generously at this time.

Coronado Playhouse is joining One Theatre. One Story. along with 34 other San Diego theatres in an effort to help the local theatre community survive these challenging times. Part of this campaign involves fundraising, engaging audiences and advocating for the arts.

If you are interested in donating to Coronado Playhouse, please visit CoronadoPlayhouse.com/donate or go to the One Theatre. One Story. page at https://www.sdartstix.com/otos/.

