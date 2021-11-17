Compulsion Dance & Theatre to Present MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN

From the writer of the hit shows THE BIG D and WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS, and the director of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, comes the brand new romantic comedy MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN.

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN is inspired by the screwball comedies of the 30's and 40's. Dennis is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his fiancee Scott. He doesn't want to date but his overbearing yet well-intentioned sister Susan has other ideas. She sets him up on a blind date with a cutie named Quint who reminds him of Scott. To make matters worse, Dennis' dearly departed fiancee returns as a ghost. Seen only by him, Scott meddles in Dennis' life, leading his family and friends to think he is going bat crap crazy.

DATES:

December 3 - December 12, 2021

Week #1

Friday, December 3rd - Preview at 8pm

Saturday, December 4th - Opening Night at 8pm

Sunday, December 5th - Performance at 7pm

Monday, December 6th Industry Night at 8pm

WEEK #2

Thursday, December 9th - Performance at 8pm

Friday, December 10th - Performance at 8pm

Saturday, December 11th - Performance at 8pm

Sunday, December 12th - Closing Performance at 2pm

PRICING:

Friday Preview Performance - $20

Saturday Opening Night Performance - $25; Performance plus Opening Night Party - $35

All other performances - all tickets $25

Advisory Warning: MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN contains adult content including profanity, sexual themes and partial male nudity. Seating is extremely limited.

Event Site: http://www.tenthavenuearts.com/

Ticket Site: https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/marry-me-dennis-branigan/