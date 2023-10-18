Christopher Sieber to Star in EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe

The Old Globe is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show. The Scrooge parody, set in San Diego, is based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, and is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe's Crime and Punishment, A Comedy and The Heart of Rock & Roll) and Steve Rosen (Globe's Crime and Punishment, A Comedy; The Other Josh Cohen) and directed by Greenberg. The five-week limited engagement features two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Broadway's Spamalot, Shrek the Musical) portraying the title role. Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from November 17 to December 24, with the official opening night on Tuesday, November 21. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623) and in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park.

It's back! San Diego has another show in its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact—including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future—but with a comic local twist. Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter—all set in “wintery” San Diego.



“It's a delight to welcome Ebenezer Scrooge back to our stage,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “This hilarious and charming San Diego–inflected version of Charles Dickens's famous story will once again be a highlight of the holiday season at the Globe. Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen have imagined a kooky, wild, outsize take on a cherished tale, and they and the talents they've assembled deliver theatrical exuberance and good cheer. I can't wait to share it once again with our audiences.”



In addition to Christopher Sieber as Actor 5 (Ebenezer Scrooge), the cast for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show includes Josh Breckenridge as Actor 4 (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc.), Dan Rosales as Actor 1 (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc.), Cathryn Wake as Actor 2 (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc.), and Jacque Wilke as Actor 3 (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc.).



Also, joining Greenberg and Rosen as part of the creative team for the Globe's production of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show are Adam Koch (Scenic Design), David Israel Reynoso (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design), Cathryn Wake (Music Director), Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA and Kim Heil, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).



Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the five-week limited engagement run November 17 – December 24, 2023, with the official press opening Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. The performance schedule varies; please visit Click Here for a full schedule. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $29. For additional information about Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.



Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show is supported by Production Sponsor Elizabeth Cushman. Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.





