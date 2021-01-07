Chance Cyber Chat About WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY, OR HOW I STARTED THE IRAQ WAR

Chance Theater has announced its next Chance Cyber Chat about the critically-acclaimed musical comedy Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War, with book and music by past Resident Playwright Marshall Pailet and book and lyrics by A.D. Penedo, which is available to watch on BroadwayHD.

Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and our audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! In fact... you could say that now is the best time to focus on community and exhilarating theater productions.

To be part of any upcoming Chance Cyber Chat, register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat, watch the show online, and then login to Zoom this Friday, January 15th at 8:00 p.m. It's that easy.