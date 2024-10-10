Cast & Creative Team Set for DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for its 27th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's Hair, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B) directs San Diego's beloved holiday musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.

The production will run from November 6 to December 31, 2024, with the opening on Sunday, Nove. 10 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park.

The Grinch features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

A whimsical musical based on the classic Dr. Seuss book, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features classic holiday songs like “Santa for a Day” and “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Max the dog narrates the tale of how the mean and scheming Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch discovers there is more to Christmas than he bargained for. San Diego audiences will delight in how the Grinch learns the magic and meaning of Christmas. The Grinch will be presented at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. The theatre will once again be transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

“The Globe ushers in the holiday season with the 27th return of a show that has become central to the way San Diegans celebrate,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The Grinch and the genius of Dr. Seuss have brought immense joy to our region with this marvelous show that brings delight even as it reminds us that community and belonging are what this time of year is all about. We are pleased to welcome back to our stage the extremely gifted Andrew Polec, playing the Grinch for the fourth straight year. Along with director James Vásquez, he heads a talented company that includes returning veterans and new faces. Once again, this magical and transporting show will be meaningful and fun for the entire family.”

Principal cast members for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! include Andrew Polec as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max, David Michael Garry as Old Max, and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Arden Johnson (Pink Team) and Sofia Barredo (Red Team).

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Xavier Reyes as Papa Who, Ariella Kvashny as Mama Who, Larry Raben as Grandpa Who, and Bets Malone as Grandma Who; alternating in the role of Annie Who are Liliana Lopez (Pink Team) and Iris Manter (Red Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Kalia Brooke Concepcion (Pink Team) and Charlotte McClaskey (Red Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are Aiden Granum (Red Team) and Christopher Smyres (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Danny Who are Matthew Pluciennik (Pink Team) and Justin Roach (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Teen Who are Jad Marrewa (Red Team) and Milla Toker (Pink Team).

The Grown-Up Who Ensemble includes Summer Broyhill, Berto Fernández, Luis Herrera, Patricia Jewel, Liliana Rodriguez, and Lance Arthur Smith.

The Little Who Ensemble includes Esme Cuaresma (Pink Team), Kiyo Cadwell (Red Team), Ezra Floersheimer (Pink Team), Dhani Solorio (Red Team), Daniel Smyres (Pink Team), Alina Mari Panganiban (Red Team), Anabel Rodriguez (Red Team), and Keeva Gazelle Tye-Wagner (Pink Team).

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! understudies include Summer Broyhill, Patricia Jewel, Berto Fernández, Luis Herrera, Amani Solorio, Larry Raben, Lance Arthur Smith, Eli Pletner, and Iris Manter.

This season's production features additional choreography by Bob Richard and music direction by Elan McMahan. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Grey, and Elena Sgouros (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the eight-week limited engagement run November 6– December 31, 2024, with the official press opening Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The performance schedule varies; please visit TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule. Tickets are available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $41, and children (17 years and under) ticket prices start at $33. For additional information about Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, visit TheOldGlobe.org.

The 19th annual, free to the public, Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the Globe's Copley Plaza on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at 6 p.m. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Photo credit: Jim Cox

