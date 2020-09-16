CSUSM Announces Three Upcoming Livestreamed Shows

The shows include Alma, Untitled, and Solo Performance Festival.

CSUSM Theatre Arts has announced its Fall 2020 Virtual Season. Check out the full lineup below!

Alma by Benjamin Beene

Directed by Shaun Heard

Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Angel, on tough love, home-cooked food, and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT test, Alma discovers her daughter isn't at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Angel at home-but so does a creeping realization that more's at stake than just a test score.

Performances:

Sept 24 - 25, 2020 7:00 pm

Sept 26, 2020 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Streaming LIVE on CSUSM Theatre YouTube page. Link will be posted prior to performance.

Untitled by Patrice Amon

Directed by Patrice Amon

Watch 6 iconic women from history bridge the gap between technology and gender expectations in this experimental blend of live online theater. Then join them for a house party for the ages.

Performances:

November 19 - 20, 2020 7:00 pm

November 21, 2020 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Solo Performance Festival

With Macedonio Arteaga

Macedonio Arteaga is an Indigenous artist, activist and teacher. The stories that you will see were created in the context of the Indigenous practice of transformational and restorative Circle Work. This all male cast will explore ideas of identity and masculinity.

Performances: TBA

