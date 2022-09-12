Blues Legend TAJ MAHAL Comes To Poway This Fall

Poway OnStage announces a one-night-only performance by Blues legend Taj Mahal Friday, October 28th at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. The 8PM show will be the singer's first time performing in Poway. Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.powayonstage.org.



Born Henry St. Claire Fredericks Jr., Mahal is a three-time GRAMMY winner, a 14-time GRAMMY nominee and a member of the Blues Hall of Fame. In his 50-plus year career, Mahal has reached icon status as a singer-songwriter, composer, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist. His love for music began as a boy in Springfield, Massachusetts, growing up with a gospel choir singing mother and his jazz pianist father who introduced him not only to jazz, but also the music of the Caribbean, Africa and South Pacific. This became the foundation for Mahal's eclectic approach to the Blues.

Today, Taj Mahal is one of the most recognized names in Blues music worldwide largely due to his efforts to reshape and redefine the Blues by incorporating world music into his work. For his October 28th show, he will be backed by Bill Rich (bass), Kester Smith (percussion) and Bobby Ingano (steel guitar).



"When I began, soul was something people had. It wasn't a style of music," Taj Mahal says. At age 80, Mahal shows no signs of slowing down. In April of this year, he reunited with Ry Cooder to record the album Get On Board: the Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee. Rolling Stone Magazine called the album "bristlingly, viscerally alive; it's like a ride in a classic old car with long-gone shock absorbers."

"Poway OnStage has a long history of presenting Blues artists," said Sharlene O'Keefe, Executive Director for Poway OnStage. "From Keb' Mo', Elvin Bishop and Jontavious Willis, to Walter Trout, Charlie Musselwhite and Booker T. Jones, the list literally goes on and on. So when we found ourselves with an opportunity to host a legend like Taj, we jumped at it."



Taj Mahal appears at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway CA as part of Poway OnStage's Professional Performance Series. Each year Poway OnStage, a dba of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, crafts a series of top-tier talent from the worlds of music, dance, theater, comedy and more to be presented at the City-owned Poway Center for the Performing Arts.



Tickets are on sale now at www.powayonstage.org or via the Poway Center for the Performing Arts box office by phone (858.748.0505) or by visiting them at 15498 Espola Road between 1PM and 6PM Fridays and Saturdays.



Adult Tickets: $55 - $85; Seniors (65+), Active Military, Students (age 13-21): $47 - $72. Youth (12 and under) half price: $28 - $43. A $9 handling and facilities fee will be added to each ticket.



Poway OnStage is a dba of The Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation. Active since 1990, the non-profit organization annually presents a professional performing arts series that includes concerts, dance, theater, comedy, family programming and more. Additionally, Poway OnStage presents an Arts in Education Initiative that provides Arts experience for school age children throughout San Diego County and beyond. Poway OnStage is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and operates through a special partnership with the City of Poway and the Poway Unified School District. For information on these programs, visit our website at www.powayonstage.org or call 858.668.4798.



Poway Center for the Performing Arts is an 800-seat performing arts venue located at 15498 Espola Road in Poway, California. The PCPA is owned and operated by the City of Poway via its Community Services Department. Their box office is open from 1PM to 6PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and two hours before curtain. Their website is www.powaycenter.com.

