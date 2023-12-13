Balboa Theatre's 100th Anniversary To Be Honored With Celebratory Weekend

Enjoy a gala, military tribute, family fun, and community events from March 28-30, 2024.
Click Here will present a three-day celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the iconic Balboa Theatre, a symbol of San Diego's arts and cultural heritage since its grand opening in 1924. The various community-focused events, taking place March 28-30, 2024, will showcase talented artists and performers from across San Diego and beyond while honoring Balboa Theatre's rich history and legacy. Tickets for all events will be available in January 2024.
San Diego Theatres is the nonprofit arts organization that operates both San Diego Civic Theatre and Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego. "As the stewards of two of the city's most important arts spaces, all of us at San Diego Theatres are honored to celebrate Balboa Theatre, its enduring legacy, and its exciting future," says Abigail Buell, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Over the course of three days, San Diego Theatres will host a range of events honoring the many roles the venue has played across the last century. They include:
The beautifully restored Wonder Morton Organ, an icon of the silent film era, will feature prominently across the weekend as a nod to the Balboa Theatre's early life as a home of silent films and vaudeville performances. Additional event details, gala seats, and ticket information will be announced in January 2024 at Click Here.
Members of the community are encouraged to follow San Diego Theatres' social media accounts (@sdtheatres and @sdbalboatheatre) as we count down to the celebration!
A Brief History of Balboa Theatre:
San Diego Theatres, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that operates two theatres in downtown San Diego. The San Diego Civic Theatre has been the region's largest and greatest attended performing arts venue for nearly 60 years, and the 100-year-old Balboa Theatre hosts concerts, comedians, and more in the heart of the Gaslamp district. The theatres serve over 500,000 patrons each year through arts and entertainment presentations, many of which are produced by resident nonprofit arts partners, including: San Diego Opera, San Diego Symphony, La Jolla Music Society, Golden State Ballet, Classics 4 Kids, and more. San Diego Theatres' mission is to deliver exceptional performing arts and educational experiences, foster collaboration and partnerships, and create an accessible place for all people to enjoy the arts.
