BWW Review: DR. GLAS at North Coast Rep proves some prescriptions are deadly

Have you ever made a promise that ends up being very hard to keep? DR. GLAS, now streaming from North Coast Rep through August 15th tells the story of a doctor who finds it increasingly difficult to stay true to the "Do no harm" he promised when he became a doctor.

Dr. Tyko Glas, played by Daniel Gerroll, became a doctor though he admits his personality was not suited for the profession. However, his uptight demeanor does make him perfect for passing judgement to those around him in his small 19th century town. When the young wife of the older pastor comes to him with a request, the doctor finds himself developing an obsession around her, and keeping her husband from her bed by any means necessary.

Based on a very successful Swedish novel by Hjalmar Söderberg, that at the time of 1905 was considered shocking, this play is a one man's account from his diary of how he slowly succumbs to his deepest desires.

The play is all about passion. The pastor, odious and older, has a passion for bedding his young and beautiful wife. Sadly, his wife does not share that passion. When she approaches the Doctor for some help in keeping the pastor from her bed, the doctor finds that his passion just may include murder.

Gerroll brings Glas, with all of his analytical and murderous imaginings to life with a starched backbone and a chill. The character describes himself as "sadistic" and that he is not suited to be a doctor because it means there is" too much contact with humanity" - so the analytical methodology of the performance makes sense.

The story tension builds very slowly, which makes the short running time feel longer. As for those shocking psychopathic, murderous tendencies that were shocking in the novel? Here, they feel a bit like an old murder mystery tv episode, like "Murder She Wrote." Like a comfort murder mystery (is that a thing? or have I just watched way too many and built up a tolerance?)

It unspools ever so carefully over the course of an hour and though you think you know how it ends you watch until the end just in case it takes an unexpected twist.

I find that murder mystery/psychological dramas have a milage may vary with people, so if you consume a lot of true crime/murder mystery in your daily entertainment diet this may feel a bit tame. If not, it may provide that cold chill down your spine.

Directed by David Ellenstein, and filmed by Aaron Rumley, the does feel like you are in the theatre and With Dr. Glas speaking directly to you.

DR.GLAS is now streaming at the North Coast Repertory through August 15th. For tickets information go to www.northcoastrep.org

DR.GLAS

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by David Ellenstein

DR. GLAS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Daniel Gerroll*

DESIGN TEAM

STAGE MANAGER/CINEMATOGRAPHER/EDITOR . . . . . . . . Aaron Rumley*

SET DESIGN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Marty Burnett

COSTUME DESIGN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Elisa Benzoni+

PROJECTIONS & SOUND DESIGN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Aaron Rumley

PROPS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Phillip Korth

Photo Credit: David Gerroll as "Dr. Glas" in the play at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Photo by Aaron Rumley