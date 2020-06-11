BWW Interview: THEATRE IS THE CURE honors Black Live & Black Artists Matter

Since we last spoke with Hannah Logan with THEATRE IS THE CURE, their event has proven to be a great success with over 1100 folks following their weekly events from all over the world including Hungary, Australia, China, Venezuela, Ireland and more. This week on Friday, June 12th is a Black Live/Black Artists Matter event featuring writers, actors, and directors who submitted their work specifically for this show.

The show on June 12th at 6:30pm Pacific (click here for link) Logan says this show is not only timely but "specifically focused to allow the work and stories of these Black Americans to be seen and their voices to be heard."

Produced by Logan Squared Productions THEATRE IS THE CURE has been active since the beginning of the Covid quarantine lockdown, producing work with artists from around the globe for audiences everywhere to enjoy. Created as a way to generate funds to help theatre continue to thrive during this time all donations help them continue to support and produce and help theatres financially as well as artistically survive during this time. If you have donations or want to b a grant or sponsor to help them continue to make work please go to www.logansquaredproductions.com

Photo Credit: Logan Squared Productions

