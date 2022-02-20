BWW Interview: Jahlil Burke Invites Audience to The Jungle in THE CHOIR OF MAN at Balboa Theatre

Jahlil Burke and THE CHOIR OF MAN want to welcome you to The Jungle. That's the name of the on-stage pub the show is set in with nine men all eager to have a pint and sing a song. Jahlil talks about the camaraderie of being on the road, the music mix that's sure to have you singing along, and how the show makes it ok to be vulnerable. CHOIR OF MAN is playing at the Balboa Theatre on February 24th at 7:30pm.

CHOIR OF MAN is a unique experience that brings the pub to America, and a mix of music from pop, classic rock, and Broadway which means there is something for everyone. Each performer has a pub character and Jahlil Burke gets to be the Pub Bore.

The show follows these nine guys and their personalities; I'm the "Pub Bore." So that's usually the one the older guy who's always talking about the good old days, and he has quirky things that he does but everyone loves him.

Burke says the mixture of the pub setting, the range of songs, and the audience interaction (and the free beer they hand out) make for a truly fun and energetic evening.

Personally, as someone who does a lot of musical theater, I think this show is the happy marriage of theatre and a concert. We sing Adele, Guns N' Roses, Paul Simon, and I get to sing Whitney Houston, so it's a lot of fun. This is the perfect musical for someone who isn't sure if they like musicals; it's the gateway musical.

We have high-energy songs and some slower moments when one of the characters is going through something but then the moment is us being there for them and allowing them to have that space to express themselves. I truly enjoy the experience on stage every night.

Ed Tunningley and Jahlil Burke in THE CHOIR OF MAN

Burke says that touring together, and the audience interaction with the performers has helped create that deep bond that you find in the community pubs across the pond.

In these local pubs some people some of these bartenders have seen these kids grow up to like having their first drink to like being adults in the community and I don't feel like we have that culture here in the US. I get to really experience that on this tour and it has truly helped our bond on stage. Once we settled into the show we find new moments every night because it's never the exact same show every time. Everything that we get from the audience or whatever we went through before coming on to this stage feeds into our performance and it makes everything such a special experience.

Not just a high-energy songfest, the show also touches on the importance of men's ability to communicate their vulnerability and ask for support when they need it.

The show is a good feeling show and we talk about some mental health stuff and how it's okay not to be okay. It's just the guys always being there for each other. On the vulnerable moments, it's not cheesy, it's genuine and some people really connect with the moments that we have in the show. I love to be able to watch people go through that journey with us.

Burke is even celebrating his birthday on the west coast, so help him celebrate when you belly up to the bar getting your drink The Jungle at A CHOIR OF MAN. You can follow his adventures bring the show to the road on his instagram @J

How to get Tickets

CHOIR OF MAN is playing at the Balboa Theatre February 24th at 7:30pm. For ticket information go to www.broadwaysd.com

COVID Protocol: Mandatory proof of full vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hrs. of showtime. Masks must be worn indoors at all times.

Photo Credit: Jahlil Burke, and