BWW Interview: Eden Espinosa talks about what to expect from her upcoming cabarets at The Old Globe July 9th - 11th

Eden Espinosa brings her powerhouse vocals to help close out the summer cabaret series at The Old Globe this weekend July 9th - 11th. Chatting with Espinosa we talked about what to expect from her performances this weekend, what she did during the pandemic, and her excitement to return to San Diego.

Eden Espinosa is known for her amazing vocals, and her list of iconic characters range from everyone's favorite wicked witch Elphaba in WICKED, Maureen in RENT, to new works including Brooklyn in BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL, Sadie in RAIN at the Globe, and more. Espinosa has also recorded two solo albums "Look Around" and "Revelation" which featured some songs with a more pop sound, as well as songs she wrote. So with all of Broadway and pop/rock to choose from, what can audiences expect from the cabaret this weekend?

"There are a lot of pop favorites that we are going to be doing and I do a shout-out requests section for the musical theatre's songs I am known for. I've fallen in love with doing my own music and recreating old pop and rock covers. I'm doing a lot of stuff from my second album "Revelation" which is the first album I wrote original songs for, and some favorites from my first album "Look Around."

The goal, Espinosa says, is for the show to feel personal and intimate and that the audience is getting a show that is unique to that performance.

"I really try to be as if we were in my living room, and we are sitting around. I talk to the audience and I love for the audience to talk back to me. For me, I like to do something different every time; so every show at the Globe is going to be slightly different. A majority of the songs will be the same but there will be some wild cards in there that will make every night its own special event."

Never fear musical theatre fans, of course, Eden has you covered.

"I like to fit all the musical theatre things into a popular medley to make it fun for me and for the audience."

Espinosa spent her pandemic lockdown being creatively productive and fun as well, learning skills like the Dutch pouring painting technique, and ice dying clothing. She also spent the pandemic looking for ways to improve the theatre community. ALong with fellow Broadway star Karen Olivo, they started AFECT: Artists for Economic Transparency, which strives to help build and create more opportunities for transparency and belonging in the live theatre community. "Those are all things I never thought I'd say I had done."

Eden is a Southern California girl and she is very excited to come back to San Diego to perform on the Old Globe stage.

"I'm thrilled to be at the Globe and to be doing my show there. I hope that people come out and spend the weekend with me. I grew up in Orange County and we would take weekend trips to San Diego, so I've always loved San Diego so much."

Eden Espinosa is performing cabaret concerts at The Old Globe July 9th - 11th. Grab your tickets to enjoy these cabarets under the stars on the Lowell Davies Festival stage. Ticket information can be found at www.theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: The Old Globe