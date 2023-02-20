Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse

Performances run March 16 - March 26, 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023  
A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse

Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, A Statue For Ballybunion, makes its US premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland; and after multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Statue For Ballybunion is based on the true story of a core group of Ballybunion residents who hatch a cunning plan to unveil the world's first statue to the leader of the free world - then U.S. president, William Jefferson Clinton. However, well-publicized events in the Oval Office with a certain intern put his visit to "The Kingdom of Kerry" in jeopardy. As if that were not enough, something unexpected has happened to the statue. How will this affect events in Ballybunion as it awaits immortality on the world stage? As Bill Clinton himself said, "You just have to keep swinging and know it will all even out!"

"I am thrilled that A Statue for Ballybunion will have its American debut in my hometown of San Jose," said McEnery. "My play tells a tale about how a town on the edge of the wild Atlantic fights for its self-respect and very survival. As in all such stories, there is real humor in the lives of its people and an ever-present and sorrowful past."

Directed by Santa Clara University's Jeff Bracco, and presented by San Jose Playhouse at 3Below Theaters, the production will open St. Patrick's Day week for a limited run. Tom has created what is described as a "true Irish comedy", a comedic piece that resonates not just with the local Irish and its diaspora, but shines a spotlight on a time in the recent past that has a gentle truth, demonstrates a steely determination by a local group, and is presented with a large dollop of humor, unique to the Irish. This is a story that is as endearing as it is engaging.

The play features Jeff Kramer as Jackie, the owner of the pub; Tom Gough as Austin, an ex-footballer (Ballybunion till the end!); F. James Raasch as Seamus, Jackie's acolyte; Andre Leben as Jim O'Connor, an American through and through; Angie Higgins as Kate, Jackie's daughter, who works at the Pub...for now; Jackson Davis as Mulcahy, a pub regular and pontificate; Susan Gundunas as Hannah; and James Reber as Tommy.

DATES & TIMES
March 16 - March 26, 2023
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and
Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm

Performances take place at 3Below Theaters, in downtown San Jose. Free validation parking is available for up to 3.5 hours.

Reserved seating tickets range from $45-$55 and are available online at sanjoseplayhouse.org and via telephone at (408) 404-7711.

Discounts are available for Youth, Students, Seniors, Educators, and Military
Group Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more




Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatricals SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George, starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez, runs February 17 - March 5, 2023. Check out photos here!
Poway OnStage Family Fun Show Series Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story Photo
Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story
Poway OnStage presents a 'Family Fun' show series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story'.
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
Review: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at MOXIE Theatre Photo
Review: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at MOXIE Theatre
BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA now playing at Moxie Theatre through March 5th is a moving and thoughtful show about a father and daughters relationship, and is anchored by two excellent performances.  

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEPhotos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
February 19, 2023

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, Sunday in the Park with George, won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1984 including Best Musical. This rarely-done musical was last produced in San Diego by Ion Theatre in 2016. Sunday in the Park with George, starring Will Blum and Emily Lopez, runs February 17 - March 5, 2023. Check out photos here!
Poway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella StoryPoway OnStage 'Family Fun Show Series' Launches With CENICIENTA: A Cinderella Story
February 17, 2023

Poway OnStage presents a 'Family Fun' show series beginning with a bilingual one-woman show 'Cenicienta: A Cinderella Story'.
THE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory TheatreTHE CHERRY ORCHARD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 16, 2023

Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 Season
February 14, 2023

Broadway San Jose has announced the six productions that will make up the company’s 2023/24 season. The season kicks off with the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN (September 26–October 1, 2023).
THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Comes to North Coast Repertory TheatreTHE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 10, 2023

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN starring Leslie McCurdy next month. Performances run March 6 and 7, 2023 at 7:30pm.
share