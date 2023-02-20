A STATUE FOR BALLYBUNION Premieres At San Jose Playhouse

Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, A Statue For Ballybunion, makes its US premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland; and after multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Statue For Ballybunion is based on the true story of a core group of Ballybunion residents who hatch a cunning plan to unveil the world's first statue to the leader of the free world - then U.S. president, William Jefferson Clinton. However, well-publicized events in the Oval Office with a certain intern put his visit to "The Kingdom of Kerry" in jeopardy. As if that were not enough, something unexpected has happened to the statue. How will this affect events in Ballybunion as it awaits immortality on the world stage? As Bill Clinton himself said, "You just have to keep swinging and know it will all even out!"

"I am thrilled that A Statue for Ballybunion will have its American debut in my hometown of San Jose," said McEnery. "My play tells a tale about how a town on the edge of the wild Atlantic fights for its self-respect and very survival. As in all such stories, there is real humor in the lives of its people and an ever-present and sorrowful past."

Directed by Santa Clara University's Jeff Bracco, and presented by San Jose Playhouse at 3Below Theaters, the production will open St. Patrick's Day week for a limited run. Tom has created what is described as a "true Irish comedy", a comedic piece that resonates not just with the local Irish and its diaspora, but shines a spotlight on a time in the recent past that has a gentle truth, demonstrates a steely determination by a local group, and is presented with a large dollop of humor, unique to the Irish. This is a story that is as endearing as it is engaging.

The play features Jeff Kramer as Jackie, the owner of the pub; Tom Gough as Austin, an ex-footballer (Ballybunion till the end!); F. James Raasch as Seamus, Jackie's acolyte; Andre Leben as Jim O'Connor, an American through and through; Angie Higgins as Kate, Jackie's daughter, who works at the Pub...for now; Jackson Davis as Mulcahy, a pub regular and pontificate; Susan Gundunas as Hannah; and James Reber as Tommy.

DATES & TIMES

March 16 - March 26, 2023

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm

Performances take place at 3Below Theaters, in downtown San Jose. Free validation parking is available for up to 3.5 hours.

Reserved seating tickets range from $45-$55 and are available online at sanjoseplayhouse.org and via telephone at (408) 404-7711.

Discounts are available for Youth, Students, Seniors, Educators, and Military

Group Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more