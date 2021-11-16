A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Next Up At Cygnet Theatre Beginning This Month

A Christmas Carol returns to Cygnet Theatre for its seventh season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the Spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition. This year the show features the same warm story of hope and redemption, along with new cast members! The family-friendly musical runs November 23 - December 26 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for Media is Saturday, November 27 at 8:00pm.

Written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Sean Murray, with an original score by Billy Thompson. This production is a re-imagined take on the original holiday classic featuring lively music, unique puppets and live sound effects.

"As we've been rehearsing to bring our Christmas Carol back for audiences, I reflect on the uncertainty and isolation so many of us patiently rode out, longing to be able to see each other and celebrate each other again." says Murray. "Like Old Scrooge, we found ourselves alone, hunkered down and just getting through it all. But time can heal. And reconnection with each other has been our glorious reward. I'm thrilled to once again tell the story of one man's reconnection with his family, his community, and his humanity."

Cygnet Theatre will once again be transformed into a Victorian Christmas card thanks to the creativity of set designer Andrew Hull. Kyle Montgomery is Lighting Designer and Sound Designer is Matt Lescault Wood. Costumes are by Jeanne Reith, and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Choreography is by Katie Banville. Original puppets designed by Michael McKeon. Musical Director is Patrick Marion.

Tom Stephenson is once again everyone's favorite Ebenezer Scrooge. Returning veterans include Megan Carmitchel, Melinda Gilb, David McBean, and Patrick McBride. New cast members include Lucky Allen Weaver and Erin Vanderhyde.

Cygnet is again offering complimentary Healthcare Heroes tickets as a way to express our appreciation for their efforts over the past year and a half. Tickets must be reserved with the Box Office at 619-337-1525 or

BoxOffice@CygnetTheatre.com. A valid photo ID and healthcare/hospital business card or badge must be presented. The offer is valid on performances through December 15 and is one ticket per person, excluding matinees. Seating is based on availability.

In addition, Student and Faculty Night will be held on Tuesday, November 23. Students, teachers and administration can receive one complimentary ticket for this performance. Tickets can be reserved by visiting the box office in person or calling 619-337-1525 to reserve up to two seats. Patrons must bring a valid middle school ID, high school ID, college ID, or proof of age to the Box Office when picking up their ticket. Seating is based on availability.

All patrons must adhere to Cygnet Theatre's Health and Safety protocol. Patrons must provide a photo ID along with their COVID-19 vaccination card (digitally or physically). To be considered fully vaccinated, final dose date must be 14 days prior to the show date. For those who are not vaccinated (regardless of age) Cygnet will require proof of a negative Coronavirus PCR Test dated within 72-hours of your performance. Masks are required to be worn while inside the theatre's lobby and while watching the performance.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 12 and under receive half-off tickets with each paid adult.