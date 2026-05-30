A BAD CASE OF STRIPES: THE MUSICAL To Be Presented By San Diego Junior Theatre

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San Diego Junior Theatre continues its 78th season with A Bad Case of Stripes: The Musical, a whimsical and heartfelt adaptation of the beloved children’s book by David Shannon.

A Bad Case of Stripes: The Musical brings to life the story of Camilla Cream, a young girl who struggles with fitting in and finds herself literally transforming into a kaleidoscope of colors and patterns. Through catchy songs, playful storytelling, and a powerful message about self-acceptance, the show reminds us all that being different is something to celebrate.

Directed by Kandace Crystal, who captivated audiences last season with The Lion King, JR., the production blends high-energy staging with heartfelt moments. Music direction is led by Kira Blaskovich, known at JT for directing Sideways Stories from Wayside School, bringing a dynamic musical landscape that underscores the story’s emotional journey.

“This show is bursting with imagination, humor, and heart,” says Artistic Director, Joey Price. “At its core, it’s about the courage it takes to be yourself, even when it feels easier to blend in. It’s a message that resonates deeply with our young performers and our audiences alike.”

Featuring a talented cast of young performers ages 8 to 18, A Bad Case of Stripes: The Musical promises a world where individuality shines in every color of the rainbow. Audiences of all ages are invited on this joyful, color-filled journey that proves there’s no one quite like you—and that’s the very best thing to be.

A Bad Case of Stripes will run on Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from June 26 to July 12, 2026. There will be no performance on July 4. JT’s popular Pajama Night is Friday, July 3. Kids attending in their favorite pajamas will get a special gift. Adults are encouraged to participate!

Junior Theatre will provide a sensory-friendly performance on Saturday July 11 at 11am for patrons with special needs. Please contact the box office for more information and to reserve tickets.

Junior Theatre will also provide an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, July 11 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way. Tickets are $20-22. Groups of 15 or more get $15 tickets by entering “GRP78” at checkout. Must purchase a minimum of 15 tickets in one transaction for discount to apply. To purchase tickets, visit Junior Theatre's website or by calling the box office at 619-239-8355.

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