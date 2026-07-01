Photos: LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION to Close San Diego Junior Theatre's 78th Season

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San Diego Junior Theatre closes out its 78th season with the beloved musical, Les Misérables: School Edition. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Desha Crownover, who also directed JT's first production of Les Misérables in 2009, with music direction by Michael Tyree, this student production brings one of musical theatre's most recognized stories to the Junior Theatre stage.

Set in 19th century France, Les Misérables follows the intertwined lives of characters searching for justice, redemption, compassion, and belonging during a time of unrest and change. Featuring a score known around the world, the School Edition has been specially adapted for young performers while preserving the heart and themes of the original production.

The creative team also includes accomplished Junior Theatre alumni returning to help bring the production to life. Emmy Award-winning designer Jay Heiserman will design the set, while JT alum Michael Barahura joins the production as lighting designer. Their involvement reflects the lasting impact of Junior Theatre's programs and the continued connection many alumni maintain with the organization and its young artists.

“This production gives our students the opportunity to take on material that challenges them vocally, emotionally, and collaboratively,” said Crownover. “Les Misérables explores resilience, empathy, and the ways communities care for one another, themes that continue to resonate across generations.”

Produced by San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, Les Misérables: School Edition features a cast of over fifty young performers from across San Diego County and continues Junior Theatre's commitment to arts education and live performance opportunities for students ages 8 to 18.

San Diego Junior Theatre gratefully acknowledges longtime supporters and Lead Sponsors Dr. Julie Cowan Novak, Dr. Robert Novak, and Family for their generous support of this production and their ongoing commitment to providing transformative arts experiences for young people.

Les Misérables will run on Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from July 24 to August 9, 2026.

Junior Theatre will provide an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, August 8 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way. Tickets are $20-22. Groups of 15 or more get $15 tickets by entering “GRP78” at checkout. Must purchase a minimum of 15 tickets in one transaction for discount to apply. To purchase tickets, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

Les Misérables: School Edition at San Diego Junior Theatre

Les Misérables: School Edition at San Diego Junior Theatre

Les Misérables: School Edition at San Diego Junior Theatre

Les Misérables: School Edition at San Diego Junior Theatre

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