3Below Presents NINE The Musical This Month In San Jose

Guggenheim Entertainment presents NINE. Book by Arthur Kopit, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, adapted from the Italian by Mario Fratti. Based on Fellini's Oscar Award Winning Film "8 1⁄2" with special arrangement by Samuel French. Actor's and Stage Managers appear courtesy of the Actor's Equity Association.

NINE is a rich tapestry of everything Broadway, with knockout power songs, captivating choreography and a deeply moving story that makes you think about your life and the people in it.

From the romantic streets and canals of Venice, comes the exquisite and captivating story of Nine. Set amidst the glamour of the 1960s, this dark, glittering musical centers on celebrated Italian film director Guido Contini whose last three films have been flops. He is struggling to find an idea for his next movie but is suffering debilitating writer's block while facing a crumbling marriage and a mid-life crisis. Facing personal and professional bankruptcy at age 50, Guido must call on the nine closest and most powerful women in his life to put him back on the road to success and happiness and to rescue his creative and private lives from the brink of destruction.

As he begins production on a new film, Guido confronts the extraordinary women - from his past, present, and future - who have influenced his life including his wife, his mistress, his film star muse, his producer, an American journalist, the whore from his youth, and his mother. Maury Yeston's lush Tony Award-winning score, features "Be Italian", "Unusual Way", and over a dozen more songs. Staged at 3Below Theaters, Nine is a kaleidoscopic fusion of reality and creativity. Dissecting the boundaries between life and art, Guido mines his personal life for inspiration, leaving a trail of devastation in his wake.

Nine is a rich tapestry of everything Broadway, with knockout power songs, captivating choreography and a deeply moving story that makes you think about your life and the people in it. Nine has become an essay on the power of women by answering the question, "What are women to men?" It celebrates our mothers, our sisters, our teachers, our wives, our mistresses and our muses.

Based on Federico Fellini's Academy Award winning semi-autobiographical film "8 1⁄2", the musical opened on Broadway in 1982, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. A film version of the musical was released in 2009, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench, Nicole Kidman, Sophia Loren, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Fergie and Marion Cotillard.

Leading as the charming Guido is Stephen Guggenheim* (The People in the Picture, Sondheim on Sondheim, Mystery of Edwin Drood, A Spoonful of Sherman) with Little Guido played by Harrison Wilmot (making his 3Below debut).

Playing Guido's strong, forceful and loyal wife Luisa is Susan Gundunas* (The MeshugaNutcracker!, Sondheim on Sondheim, The People in the Picture, A Spoonful of Sherman), Guido's sexy and naive mistress Carla is played by Becky Stout* (Former Rockette making her 3Below debut). Amy Bouchard (Sondheim on Sondheim, Mystery of Edwin Drood) plays Claudia, Guido's movie star muse, who's classy nature contrasts against the controversial and erotic prostitute Sarraghina, played by Krista Wigle* (The People in the Picture, Mystery of Edwin Drood, The MeshugaNutcracker!) with a show-stopping performance of 'Be Italian'.

The shrewd, sharp movie producer Lillian La Fleur is played by Shannon Guggenheim* (Who's Holiday, A Spoonful of Sherman, Disenchanted!, The MeshugaNutcracker!) together with her mysterious accomplice Lina, played by Lily Guggenheim (Mystery of Edwin Drood, Santastic!). Katherine Stein* (making her 3Below debut) plays the saucy nuisance Stephanie, alongside Lady of the Spa, Heather Faulhaber (Teatro Zinzani, also making her 3Below Debut). And finally, among the many women of inspiration is Guido's mother, played by Michelle Shannon* (3Below Debut) who shines the light on Guido's "good" side.

Guggenheim Entertainment has gathered a stellar creative team to bring this award-winning musical of self- discovery to life. Directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim, Choreographed by Shannon Guggenheim, Musical Direction by Stephen Guggenheim, Production Design by Julie Engelbrecht and Jerry Enos, Orchestrations by Thomas Tomasello, and Stage Managed by Jamie Mann.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association

Runs October 17 through November 10. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 2:30pm. 3Below Theaters & Lounge, 288 South 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95113. Food and beverages are available and allowed in the theater. Validated parking is available directly above the theater in a city-owned garage. (San Carlos Street with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.)

TICKETS: $36 - $54 (Now on Sale)

General Admission: $54

Discount for Senior/Student/Military/Educator advance purchases: $45

Discount for advance Child purchases ages 12 and under: $36. (This show is recommended for ages 14 and up.)

Online at www.3Belowtheaters.com or 408.404.7711





