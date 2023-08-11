2023 Globe For All Tour of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Launches in October

The Old Globe has announced a fall full of Shakespeare with the return of the Globe for All Tour, now in its ninth year of making theatre matter to more people. With the touring production of The Comedy of Errors, directed by Em Weinstein (In France Michelle Is a Man's Name, “The L Word: Generation Q”), this talented company of artists will bring a stirring, free-admission production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County, including Old Globe Community Partner venues from San Ysidro to Oceanside and south of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. A full list of venues, dates, and times is below.

Shakespeare meets “The Jersey Shore” in the hilarious Globe for All Tour of The Comedy of Errors! A young man and his servant arrive in town, unaware that each of them has an identical twin already there. Things can't possibly end well—or maybe they can, but not before the mistaken identities lead to confused lovers, shocked family members, and all-out comic chaos. Get your hair gel and spray tan ready for one of the Bard's most outrageous comedies, filled with music and brought to life by award-winning director Em Weinstein as it visits communities across San Diego County.

“The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare's funniest plays, and we're delighted to present this delicious show to the San Diego region as part of our 2023 Globe for All Tour,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “It's a story about mistaken identity, friendship, home, and family, and I know that the brilliant Em Weinstein's inventive and energetic direction will touch audiences deeply, even as Shakespeare fills them with laughter and joy. Globe for All is inspired by two simple but deep beliefs: that theatre is an art form for everyone, and that as the flagship arts institution of San Diego, The Old Globe should be accessible to the entire community. We remain committed to making theatre matter to more people as we make theatre that lives beyond the stage. I couldn't be more proud to share this work, nor happier to invite our neighbors to be part of it.”

Full casting and creative team for the Globe for All Tour of The Comedy of Errors will be announced at a later date.

Community Partners will enjoy this unique Shakespearean experience presented in nontraditional theatre venues within their own neighborhoods. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 17 with an opening night performance on Thursday, October 19, and runs for three weeks, from Tuesdays to Sundays, with a culminating closing night performance on November 5, 2023 in beautiful Balboa Park.

The Globe for All Tour will be presented with free public performances at:

Friday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m.: CECUT Centro Cultural Tijuana – El Cubo

Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m.: St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church

Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 p.m.: Otay Mesa-Nestor Library

Sunday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.: Logan Heights Branch Library

Tuesday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m.: Lincoln High School

Wednesday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m.: Lemon Grove Academy – Roberto Alvarez Auditorium

Friday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m.: Fourth District Seniors Resource Center

Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 noon: San Diego Public Library – Central Library

Sunday, October 29 at 12:00 noon: Oceanside Civic Center Public Library

Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.: California State University San Marcos – Arts 111

Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 p.m.: The Old Globe in Balboa Park – House of Charm

In addition, the Globe for All Tour will be performed for members of the following organizations (not open to audiences outside the organization; advance clearance needed for media coverage):

San Diego Rescue Mission

Veterans Village of San Diego

Naval Base San Diego

Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility

California State Prison, Centinela

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

South Bay Community Services

These last performances are NOT open to the public, so PLEASE DO NOT PUBLISH ANY DETAILS ABOUT THEM. The non-public performances require advance clearances, and not all venues are open to press. Please contact Stephanie Ochoa to join us and see for yourself exactly what happens as the tour reaches out into the San Diego community!

Registrations are required to attend the free public performances in the community. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will depend on the venue's capacity. If registration is full, guests are encouraged to show up and join the walk-in list when the doors open. Walk-in guests will be seated based on availability, and can very often be accommodated. Please go to www.theoldglobe.org/globe-for-all for more information.

The tour culminates with a low-cost performance offered in the Globe's House of Charm Rehearsal Hall in San Diego's Balboa Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are now available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Since the inception of Globe for All in 2014, approximately 15,900 community members have experienced a performance. These tours offer free-of-charge admission to shows in non-theatrical venues such as gymnasiums, cafeterias, shelters, senior centers, refugee community centers, military installations, and correctional facilities, and gives audiences an intimate and compelling theatrical experience that fosters a shared sense of connection between performers and audiences. The majority of attendees often are experiencing live theatre for the very first time.

Globe for All is supported by The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation, University of San Diego, and the Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists. The Old Globe's arts engagement programs are supported by Price Philanthropies, Qualcomm, U.S. Bank, and Viasat. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.