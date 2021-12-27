Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday

pixeltracker

Performances were cancelled through December 26.

Dec. 27, 2021  

ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday

ZACH Theatre has canceled performances of A Christmas Carol through December 26.

Regrettably, through rigorous testing protocols, a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected within the company of A Christmas Carol before the curtain of Tuesday night's performance. The safety of guests, cast, and crew is ZACH Theatre's top priority. After additional testing and union compliance, A Christmas Carol has been canceled through December 26. Performances are planned to resume Wednesday, December 29.

All ticket holders will receive an email outlining their options. Anyone with additional questions can reach out to the ZACH Theatre Box Office at 512-476-0594 ext.1. Please continue to check zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety and follow ZACH Theatre on social media to stay up to date.

ZACH Theatre Cancels Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Sunday


Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Charm Keychain
Anastasia Charm Keychain
Wicked Shiz Joggers
Wicked Shiz Joggers
Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug
Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Legendary Jazz Clarinetist And Guitarist To Join VSO USA Evening Of Jazz, March 26
  • National Young Artist Competition Winners To Be Featured in VSO USA January Concert
  • NUNSENSE Is Coming To Vancouver's Metro Theatre
  • Link Music Lab to Present Mahsa Vahdat And Sardar Mohamad Jani In Concert