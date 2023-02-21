World Premiere Of FABULOUS MONSTERS Opens This Week

Fabulous Monsters marks its world premiere at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas. This play with music by Diana Burbano includes original music from the nationally renowned punk band, Fea. The production runs February 24 through March 19, 2023 in the Cellar Theater, located at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Springs Park. The production is led by Director Jerry Ruiz with music direction by Jaime Ramirez.

Fabulous Monsters is a musical journey through punk rock in L.A. - Sally and Lou were there: feminists, Latinas, queens of noise. One went pop, one stayed punk, but sparks from their tumultuous friendship remain. Decades later, they must try to overcome old wounds, forgive each other, and rock as hard as they ever did.

The Workshop Theater affirms Fabulous Monsters as "A visceral exploration of the overlooked legacies of Latinas in punk rock..." Playwright Diana Burbano discusses the process of working on a new show, "Collaborating with The Public Theater and Fea on this project has been a joy; the new music is fantastic, as is the homegrown cast. I can't wait to rock out with San Antonio and the Fabulous Monsters!" Phanie D from Fea adds "It's been an honor to work with Diana Burbano and the rest of the crew. Fea is so excited to contribute the music to this story that is all at once hedonistic, spiritual, raunchy and emotionally deep. We look forward to seeing the songs come to life!"

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing how this play about a Latina punk rocker connects with the audiences in San Antonio, a city with a real history with punk as well as many other kinds of music. As a director, I love staging premiere productions of new plays, seeing them come to life for the very first time, being a part of that collaborative process with the playwright, where you are finding the heartbeat of a play and discovering how it works in performance." - Jerry Ruiz, Director of Fabulous Monsters

The cast includes JOSEY PORRAS as Sally, MARISELA BARRERA as Slade, NOELLE ELISE MEFFORD as Lulu, GINGER GAMBLE MARTEL* as Luisa, ALYX IRENE GONZALES as Kady, and MARK MCCARVER as Nigel.

The creative team includes Jerry Ruiz as Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, ANNDEE ALVIDREZ as Scenic Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting and Sound Designer, LARISSA ALMANZA as Costume Designer, and OLIVIA PERRY* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: About 90 minutes with no intermission.

Show themes: Fabulous Monsters spotlights many aspects of the rock world. This production does include occasional use of strong language, adult content, as well as references to drug usage.

Events in Celebration of Fabulous Monsters