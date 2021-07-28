Woodlawn Theatre Announces Auditions For ELF THE MUSICAL

Woodlawn Theatre will be spreading Christmas cheer with Elf The Musical! They're bringing the hilarious and heartwarming musical to the stage this upcoming holiday season and will be holding open auditions to fill several roles on September 7th and September 8th at 7 pm.

For detailed production information, requirements, roles, and audition details, visit our Auditions page at https://buff.ly/2SCtFhY

Dance auditions will start at 7pm sharp each night; please wear clothing and shoes that are appropriate for movement. Performers need to prepare one song in the style of the show, 32 bars or a verse and chorus. Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. No tracked music or a cappella singing will be allowed. Please bring a headshot and resume if you have one. Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to audition for all roles. Auditions are only for performers 18 and up and they receive a small stipend for being in the shows. All youth roles (Michael and Elves) will be chosen from the Woodlawn Academy at a later date.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Performances: Nov 26-Dec 23.

Showing on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm)

Special Showings Dec 21, 22, and 23 at 7pm

Rehearsals Start 10/11/21, usually Sundays through Thursdays in the evenings. There will be no rehearsal on Thanksgiving Day.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Chris Rodriguez

Choreographer: Kristin McGregor

Musical Director: Jaime Ramirez