VIDEO: The Public Theater Of San Antonio's BRIGHT STAR Cast Reminds You That The 'Sun's Gonna Shine' Again!

March 27th is World Theatre Day. On this day at 7:30 pm cst, The Public Theater of San Antonio's cast of Bright Star would've opened to a sold out house. They hope this message, created in the safety of their own homes and with the help of their production team, brightens your day and provides you with peace of mind.

Since March 15th, The Public Theater of San Antonio postponed and altered its activities as we do our part to slow the spread of coronavirus in our community. We know these sacrifices now will pay immeasurable dividends for San Antonio's future. The theater will be part of the healing as our community is reunited. Humans are social beings and the need to laugh and cry as a collective is essential to our survival.

This theater was not meant for silence and solitude, but to be a home for celebrations of creativity and community. With your continued support, we will soon throw open our doors and celebrate together as our shared stories come to life on the stage, the rafters ringing with song.

We will re-emerge as your home for entertainment, education, and inspiration. We are asking you to join us in investing in hope and better days. We are thinking of all of you, our extended family, during these trying times.

To donate, simply click the link here: http://bit.ly/2UjYR8J

(Performed with special permission from Theatrical Rights Worldwide)