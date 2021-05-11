VIDEO: OUR TOWN Opens This Thursday at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will present Our Town. This heartfelt classic drama by American playwright Thornton Wilder, tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens. How do the characters find meaning and contentment with their choices as their dreams, relationships, and futures unfold?

Tickets

In order to gain access to their production of Our Town or any of their upcoming productions this season, you do NOT need to purchase a separate ticket to the Botanical Garden.

Tickets to Our Town are available.

COVID-19 Safety Protocol

This production is staged and costumed with COVID-19 safety protocol in mind. Actors and crew remain at a distance of at least 6 feet apart from one another and are masked when not speaking, and also backstage.

The Classic's COVID-19 safety policies during a production are available.

Ticket Policies

Ticket sales are final. There are no refunds. Plays, dates, and artists are subject to change without notice.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone.

No refunds will be issued to latecomers.

Cell phones and/or recording devices are not permitted to be used in the theatre during a performance. Use of such devices may result in ejection without refund.

Please don't text during the performance - it is distracting to actors and audience members alike.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio reserves the right to make schedule and production changes. When possible, we will call all ticket holders regarding the cancellation of a specific performance.

Children under the age of four will not be admitted to performances at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio.

There is no dress code. Many patrons dress in business casual for regular performances. It's your choice!

Flex Passes

Season 13 (2020-2021) Flex Pass is available for purchase.

Tickets to shows in their season 13 are now available online as well at classictheatre.org

Please contact their box office for more information at 210-589-8450