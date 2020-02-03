VIDEO: Behind the Scenes Footage of ANNA IN THE TROPICS at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Take a look at some behind the scenes footage of Anna in the Tropics opening at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio this Friday! It will play through March 1.
WHEN:
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 3pm
WHERE:
Shows are held at The Classic Theatre located at 1924 Fredericksburg Rd.
TICKETS:
Flex Passes are now available.
Tickets for Anna in the Tropics are available online at classictheatre.org
If you have questions, please contact The Classic Theatre Box Office at (210) 589-8450.
Ticket prices are as follows:
General Admission: $34
Senior, Military, Educator, SATCO, AEA Members: $30
Student: $19
ID Required
MORE INFO:
Free and accessible parking. The theatre is handicapped accessible.