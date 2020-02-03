VIDEO: Behind the Scenes Footage of ANNA IN THE TROPICS at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

Take a look at some behind the scenes footage of Anna in the Tropics opening at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio this Friday! It will play through March 1.

WHEN:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 3pm

WHERE:

Shows are held at The Classic Theatre located at 1924 Fredericksburg Rd.

TICKETS:

Flex Passes are now available.

Tickets for Anna in the Tropics are available online at classictheatre.org

If you have questions, please contact The Classic Theatre Box Office at (210) 589-8450.

Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission: $34

Senior, Military, Educator, SATCO, AEA Members: $30

Student: $19

ID Required

MORE INFO:

Free and accessible parking. The theatre is handicapped accessible.





