UNDER MILK WOOD to be Presented for One Weekend Only At UIW

Dylan Thomas's masterpiece UNDER MILK WOOD: a play for voices, will be presented by the Extended Run Players of the University of the Incarnate Word on Friday, October 22 at 7 pm and Saturday October 23 at 2 pm. Performances are in the recital hall, Seddon Hall, in the University's music building.



Directed by Diane Malone, the cast of veteran actors includes Susan Brogdon, Jeanne Conarko, Linda Ford, Michael Howard, Jim Mammarella, John O'Neill, and Barbara Simpson.



Tickets are $10 at the door and masks are required.

For more information, CLICK HERE!