MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Play San Antonio's Empire Theatre for One Weekend

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For one weekend only, the Majestic Empire Foundation will bring Mean Girls: The Musical to the historic Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in a production that is as much about the future of live theatre as it is about the show itself.

Running Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, this full-scale production of Tina Fey's smash-hit musical features a talented cast of local performers, a live orchestra in collaboration with the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, and an extraordinary behind-the-scenes apprenticeship program that is training the next generation of theatre professionals.

While audiences will experience the humor, heart, and high-energy musical numbers that make Mean Girls: The Musical is a Broadway sensation, dozens of high school and college-aged apprentices are working alongside seasoned professionals in stage management, lighting, sound, costumes, props, marketing, production management, and technical theatre. The apprenticeship program is the first of its kind in San Antonio with talented students from the University of Michigan, Boise State University, University of Houston, and Texas State University.

Mean Girls: The Musical represents the Majestic Empire Foundation's commitment to creating career pathways in the performing arts. From actors on stage to technicians behind the curtain and musicians in the pit, students are gaining invaluable professional experience that prepares them for careers in theatre, live entertainment, and the creative industries.

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