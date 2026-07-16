Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Host Free Open House

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The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts invites the community to its annual Open House on Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., as the venue transforms into an intergalactic adventure celebrating the arts, creativity, and exploration.

This free, family-friendly event offers guests the rare opportunity to experience the Tobin Center like never before. From behind-the-scenes tours and surprise performances to hands-on activities and exclusive ticket offers, visitors of all ages are invited to explore every corner of one of San Antonio's premier performing arts destinations.

"Our annual Open House is one of our favorite opportunities to welcome the community through our doors," said Mike Fresher, CEO. "This year's 'Out of This World' theme encourages guests to discover the magic that happens both onstage and behind the scenes while connecting with the incredible artists and organizations that call the Tobin Center home."

Throughout the afternoon, guests can embark on an exciting journey featuring:

Pop-Up Performances: Encounter unexpected live performances throughout the building, showcasing music, dance, theater, and more from talented local artists and resident companies.

Guided Behind-the-Scenes Tours: Explore areas of the Tobin Center typically unseen by the public and learn what it takes to bring world-class performances to life.

Interactive Activities: Complete a building-wide scavenger hunt, enjoy hands-on experiences, and snap photos with friendly extraterrestrial visitors during an afternoon designed to inspire explorers of every age.

Resident Company Experiences: Meet the organizations and artists who make the Tobin Center a vibrant home for the performing arts, and learn about upcoming performances and educational opportunities.

One-Day-Only Ticket Savings: Guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on select upcoming performances with all service fees waived, making it the perfect time to plan their next unforgettable night at the Tobin.

Whether attending for the first time or returning as a longtime patron, visitors will enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity, discovery, and unforgettable moments.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. For more information about the Tobin Center Open House and upcoming performances, visit here.

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