 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Host Free Open House

The San Antonio venue's space-themed celebration will feature pop-up performances, backstage tours, and family activities.

By:
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Host Free Open House

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts invites the community to its annual Open House on Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., as the venue transforms into an intergalactic adventure celebrating the arts, creativity, and exploration.

This free, family-friendly event offers guests the rare opportunity to experience the Tobin Center like never before. From behind-the-scenes tours and surprise performances to hands-on activities and exclusive ticket offers, visitors of all ages are invited to explore every corner of one of San Antonio's premier performing arts destinations.

"Our annual Open House is one of our favorite opportunities to welcome the community through our doors," said Mike Fresher, CEO. "This year's 'Out of This World' theme encourages guests to discover the magic that happens both onstage and behind the scenes while connecting with the incredible artists and organizations that call the Tobin Center home."

Throughout the afternoon, guests can embark on an exciting journey featuring:

  • Pop-Up Performances: Encounter unexpected live performances throughout the building, showcasing music, dance, theater, and more from talented local artists and resident companies.
  • Guided Behind-the-Scenes Tours: Explore areas of the Tobin Center typically unseen by the public and learn what it takes to bring world-class performances to life.
  • Interactive Activities: Complete a building-wide scavenger hunt, enjoy hands-on experiences, and snap photos with friendly extraterrestrial visitors during an afternoon designed to inspire explorers of every age.
  • Resident Company Experiences: Meet the organizations and artists who make the Tobin Center a vibrant home for the performing arts, and learn about upcoming performances and educational opportunities.
  • One-Day-Only Ticket Savings: Guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on select upcoming performances with all service fees waived, making it the perfect time to plan their next unforgettable night at the Tobin.

Whether attending for the first time or returning as a longtime patron, visitors will enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity, discovery, and unforgettable moments.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. For more information about the Tobin Center Open House and upcoming performances, visit here.

Don't Miss a San Antonio News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Antonio SHOWS

AUDAZ TO THE MAXX: Sketchy Nights in San Antonio in San Antonio AUDAZ TO THE MAXX: Sketchy Nights in San Antonio
Teatro Audaz (7/29-10/28)
The Circuit in San Antonio The Circuit
Little Carver Theatre (9/25-9/26)
Wicked in San Antonio Wicked
Majestic Theatre (6/02-6/20)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in San Antonio Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Majestic Theatre (7/28-8/09)
I''m Still Yo Mama in San Antonio I''m Still Yo Mama
Little Carver Theatre (8/02-8/02)
Aye No! A Modern Gay Fairy Tale, written by Liz Coronado-Castillo and directed by Laura T. Garza in San Antonio Aye No! A Modern Gay Fairy Tale, written by Liz Coronado-Castillo and directed by Laura T. Garza
Teatro Audaz (8/27-9/06)
Iron Maiden, Megadeth & Anthrax in San Antonio Iron Maiden, Megadeth & Anthrax
Alamodome (9/29-9/29)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell in San Antonio The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
The Majestic Theatre (10/22-10/22)
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters in San Antonio C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (8/30-8/30)
Celtic Thunder in San Antonio Celtic Thunder
Majestic Theatre (10/15-10/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You