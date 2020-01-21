Tim Allen is Heading to the Majestic Theatre

Following over 30 years spent in the stand-up comedy spotlight, winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his hit television sitcom Home Improvement, Tim Allen has crafted his comedic style to take back the stage again. With a new stand-up act that has been selling out venues in Las Vegas, filling crowds night after night in The Venetian and The Mirage since 2011- he is now taking his act on tour! Tim Allen performs at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 8:00 PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 24 at 10:00 AM.

Don't miss Tim Allen's hilarious take on day to day life that is sure to make it a memorable night. Join him as he humorously asks- and pokes fun at- life'sbig questions.

Tickets ($69.50 - $99.50) for TIM ALLEN will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, by phone at 800.982.2787 or online at ticketmaster.com. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

FOR MATURE AUDIENCES. Due to the "R" rated nature/material of Tim Allen's upcoming June 6th performance at the Majestic Theatre we will be enforcing an 18 and older age minimum to attend the show. Venue staff may ask to see ID's from those appearing to be under 18.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com





